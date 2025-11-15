Continuing To The Third Chapter Of My Odd Little Story Of Slackers, Zombies, Technology, And Music

by

Slackerman tells the story of a man who wakes up from a coma to a world he no longer recognizes. Join him in his adventures as he meets colorful characters and monsters in this tale of epic musical and comical proportions.

I just love comic books and music. I decided to create a series that combines both. I have more stuff on the backend and I am still working on the animation end of things.

In this chapter, we step a little bit further in the past to find out what happened to the world where Slackerman lives!

I’ve previously posted Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 on Bored Panda, so check them out. 

More info: slackerman.me | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com

Chapter 03: The Grooveman Chronicles

Chapter 03: The Grooveman Chronicles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
