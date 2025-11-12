We Discover New Worlds

by

There are no gaps or blind spots on the map of the world: every place was carefully explored long time ago. Now people know a lot even about outer space: nearly every day scientists discover new astronomical objects. But it does not mean that the Earth has nothing to be amazed at, especially if you have some imagination. Being engaged in taking photos for AirPano project, we have mastered how to turn different geographical objects and places into small planets!

More info: airpano.com

The globe completely covered by water and corals is the planet Australia:

We Discover New Worlds

The planet hidden under skyscrapers is the world of the UAE:

We Discover New Worlds

“Two continents” of Prague found themselves on the left and right riversides of the Vltava:

We Discover New Worlds

The mountains and the Great Wall of China formed a planet with an unusual landscape:

We Discover New Worlds

Does the planet Skeidararsandur covered by a net of rivers have a life on it?

We Discover New Worlds

On the Curonian Spit planet in Russia, the still surface of water harmonically coexists with forests and towns:

We Discover New Worlds

An artificial lotus flower adorns the planet of Delhi:

We Discover New Worlds

And the planet Zimbabwe seems to be inhabited and ruled by this giraffe:

We Discover New Worlds

Porto at night, Portugal

We Discover New Worlds

Norway

We Discover New Worlds

Christ the Redeemer Statue. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

We Discover New Worlds

Moscow, Russia

We Discover New Worlds

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

We Discover New Worlds

Shanghai, China

We Discover New Worlds

Planet of Bears. Kamchatka, Russia

We Discover New Worlds

Venice, Italy

We Discover New Worlds

San Juan River, Goose necks, Utah, USA

We Discover New Worlds

Wayag Islands, Raja Ampat, Indonesia

We Discover New Worlds

Rainbow in the Victoria Falls, Zambia-Zimbabwe

We Discover New Worlds

Paris, France

We Discover New Worlds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Meet Your Makers Showdown”
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2021
From Wax To Jewelry: I Handcrafted A Silver Claw Ring
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Taraji P. Henson: Why The Super Bowl was So Sentimental For Her
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2017
The Vampire Diaries 2.21 “The Sun Also Rises” Review
3 min read
May, 6, 2011
I Do Stylized Photorealistic Time Lapse Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Couple Makes Their Malamutes Best Man And Maid Of Honor For Their Wedding And It’s Too Cute
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.