Hey Pandas, What Word Makes You Laugh And You Have No Idea Why? (Closed)

You know that one word people say and you start randomly laughing? I want to know what ya’lls word is! Doesn’t matter how weird share your thoughts!
#1
Uranus. I’m a 65 year old child seriously.
#2
Nincompoopery. Yes it’s a real word.
#3
Linguini
#4
“Pituitary”
#5
flummoxed and mooncalf
#6
giggles. it just seems funny and/or dirty to me.🤭
#7
Juicy
#8
Squiggle.
#9
Couscous and moist. Don’t even ask why, I wouldn’t be able to answer lol
#10
suspicious. I think you know why…
#11
Some Welsh place names sound quite funny like Splott, Plwmp (ploomp) and tudweiliog (tud-wheelie-og) 😄
#12
Sauvignon – LOL or any fancy, French wine name, especially when my mom says it with a duckface.
#13
Not sure why, but when I was in third grade I couldn’t stop cracking up at this photo of people dressed as pikachus standing in a line
#14
For some weird reason I think the word proper is hilarious! Lol 😂😂
#15
When my son was 9, his favorite word was dictator. Because it’s a di@k and a tater.
#16
Halloumi Cheese!
#17
Bubbles….
#18
Squirrel
#19
Sodden. Idk it just makes me laugh, especially if someone says it with a straight face.
#20
Gazump
Gazump
Gaz… hehehehe…!
