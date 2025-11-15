Hey Pandas, What Word Makes You Laugh And You Have No Idea Why? (Closed)

by

You know that one word people say and you start randomly laughing? I want to know what ya’lls word is! Doesn’t matter how weird share your thoughts!

#1

Uranus. I’m a 65 year old child seriously.

#2

Nincompoopery. Yes it’s a real word.

#3

Linguini

#4

“Pituitary”

#5

flummoxed and mooncalf

#6

giggles. it just seems funny and/or dirty to me.🤭

#7

Juicy

#8

Squiggle.

#9

Couscous and moist. Don’t even ask why, I wouldn’t be able to answer lol

#10

suspicious. I think you know why…

#11

Some Welsh place names sound quite funny like Splott, Plwmp (ploomp) and tudweiliog (tud-wheelie-og) 😄

#12

Sauvignon – LOL or any fancy, French wine name, especially when my mom says it with a duckface.

#13

Not sure why, but when I was in third grade I couldn’t stop cracking up at this photo of people dressed as pikachus standing in a line

#14

For some weird reason I think the word proper is hilarious! Lol 😂😂

#15

When my son was 9, his favorite word was dictator. Because it’s a di@k and a tater.

#16

Halloumi Cheese!

#17

Bubbles….

#18

Squirrel

#19

Sodden. Idk it just makes me laugh, especially if someone says it with a straight face.

#20

Gazump
Gazump
Gaz… hehehehe…!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Acrylic Pour Painting With World’s Smallest Blower
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Meghan McCain The View
It’s Time For Meghan McCain to Leave The View: Here’s Why
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2019
Hey Pandas, Which Continent Is Your Favorite And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 First-Date Horror Stories From People Who Suffered Through Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Or Any Pixel Art That You Have Created (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My First Ever Webtoon
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.