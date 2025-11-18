We Did Not Quit Our Jobs To Travel The World (40 Pics)

How often do you hear about people who give up their jobs just so they can do something they’ve always dreamed of? Most of them choose to travel. But this raises questions: “What next?”, “Will they have enough money to come back?”. How about a different approach?

We are Łaika, Wadyń, 10-year-old Zazu, and a new add-on 2-year-old Wanda. Both Wadyń and I have full-time corporate jobs. But we also love to travel. So we manage every hour of our free time in a way that allows us to travel more than anyone could imagine.

For more than 10 years, we have been using the vacation days we are entitled to (in Poland we have as many as 26 per year) so that at the end we can say “I have done everything to be happy and I do not put off anything for later.”

In recent years, our travels have also encouraged our friends, who are very eager to travel with us. So you can say that we already travel in groups :)

We don’t travel just to discover the new, but we also like to return to places that are already special to us.

However, not only travel the World is important to us, because we like to spend our vacation time in Poland, which we plan to check in the near future.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

Patrick Penrose
