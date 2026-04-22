Violet McGraw: Bio And Career Highlights

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Violet McGraw: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Violet McGraw

April 22, 2011

San Jose, California, US

15 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Violet McGraw?

Violet Elizabeth McGraw is an American actress known for her compelling portrayals of complex young characters. Her early work established a reputation for emotional depth, often in demanding roles.

She first gained wide attention as young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, a performance that earned critical praise for its intensity. Her role as Cady in the M3GAN series became a viral phenomenon.

Early Life and Education

Born in San Jose, California, Violet Elizabeth McGraw and her siblings were raised in a family supportive of their acting dreams, ultimately relocating to Santa Clarita for easier access to auditions.

Her interest in acting was sparked at a young age, leading to early modeling and commercial work before her television debut, which foreshadowed her natural talent for dramatic roles.

Notable Relationships

Violet McGraw is currently single. As a young actress, her public focus remains primarily on her burgeoning career and family.

She has no children. Her private life is kept out of the public eye, aligning with her age and professional journey.

Career Highlights

Violet McGraw’s breakthrough came with her poignant performance as young Nell Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, establishing her as a formidable talent in the horror genre. She later garnered global recognition starring as Cady in the M3GAN series.

Beyond her screen roles, McGraw has appeared in Marvel’s Black Widow as young Yelena Belova, expanding her reach into blockbuster productions. Her work often blends nuanced acting with high-concept storytelling.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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