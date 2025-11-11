Artist Paints NEW Stunning Seaside Murals While Balancing On A Paddleboard

by

You might remember a post we did last year about Sean Yoro (a.k.a. Hula), the awesome paddleboard artist who paints amazing murals on abandoned buildings that interact with water. Well now he’s back with more stunning creations and his new work is just as spectacular.

The Hawaii-born painter and street artist, who is based in NYC, uses a paddleboard to access concrete canvases that he finds in abandoned buildings. Once he finds a suitable surface, Yoro balances on his paddleboard while he patiently goes about transforming the blank wall into a stunning piece of interactive art. His new installation – called Lewa – is painted on abandoned shipping docks and depicts a woman gently reclining as if at the edge of a swimming pool. You can find more of his work on Instagram, where the artist has almost 100k followers.

More info: Hulaaa.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: thecreatorsproject)

Patrick Penrose
