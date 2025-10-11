Woman’s “Unhinged” Act After Breaking Into Boyfriend’s Home Leaves Him Hospitalized

An Ohio woman is reportedly on the run after breaking into her boyfriend’s home and severely injuring him.
Police are accusing Jeanita Hopings of cutting the victim’s scrotum and leaving him hospitalized.
According to authorities, Hopings forcefully kicked open the front door of the man’s Toledo residence on Tuesday (October 7) and entered the home without permission.
Image credits: Lucas County Corrections Center
Image credits: Getty/Mike Kline
The man, hearing the commotion, ran downstairs unclothed to investigate. Police allege that Hopings then cut the victim’s testicle sac with an “unknown instrument.”
The injured man, whose name has not been revealed, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Toledo police filed warrants for the arrest of the 45-year-old woman on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
Authorities say Hopings broke into her boyfriend’s home before midnight
Image credits: Facebook/Jeanita Hopings
Hopings is not currently in custody and has not entered a plea to any of the charges, according to People magazine.
The motive for the attack, which occurred shortly before midnight, remains unknown.
Image credits: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch (not the actual photo)
Details regarding the victim’s current condition and recovery have not been released.
Surprisingly, violent attacks like the one Hopings is accused of aren’t as rare as one might think. In 2001, a Canadian woman, dubbed “Jill the Ripper” by the media, violently tore her partner’s testicles from his scrotum during a fight following his birthday.
The woman was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, as per Wired.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized after the attack
Image credits: Unsplash/Luis Sánchez (not the actual photo)
“That was quite a birthday present he got,” said Philip Klotz, a urologist at St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. “If the testicles are pulled right off then it’s goodbye Charlie– they’re gone…If, on the other hand, the scrotum was pulled off and the testicles are intact, then it’s not a big deal to sew the scrotum back on, depending on how badly it was wrenched off.”
Image credits: Facebook/Jeanita Hopings
More recently, a 34-year-old Bangladeshi woman was arrested after allegedly cutting off her boyfriend’s privates upon learning he was still married to a woman in his home country.
Police received a report on the incident from a Malaysian man at 10:45am on Wednesday (October 8), just one day after Hopings allegedly attacked the Ohio man on the other side of the world.
The woman did not have a criminal record and tested negative for illegal substances. During the arrest, police also seized a 29cm-long knife, The Star reported.
Also this year, a woman in South Sudan was taken into police custody after attempting to cut off her husband’s private parts while he was asleep, following a domestic dispute.
The motive behind the late-night attack has not been determined
Image credits: Unsplash/Yunus Tuğ (not the actual photo)
“Fortunately, the man survived and is currently receiving treatment at Madhol Hospital,” Paul Kuch, the information director for Aweil East County, told Radio Tamazuj.
The couple had argued over unspecified social issues. Despite the disagreement, the husband chose to sleep in the same house, where the attack reportedly occurred.
“He had an argument with his wife. While he was sleeping, she took a knife and cut his [privates]. Although the injuries are severe, his condition is improving,” a source said.
Image credits: Facebook/Jeanita Hopings
In Ohio, felonious assault is typically charged at the second-degree felony level. However, depending on the specific circumstances of the case, it could be elevated to first-degree felony charges.
If convicted of second-degree felonious assault, Hopings could face up to eight years in state prison and pay fines of up to $15,000.
If convicted of first-degree felonious assault, she could spend up to 11 years in state prison and pay fines as high as $20,000.
