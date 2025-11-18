“Today I Messed Up”: Guy Accidentally Reveals Mowing Scheme To Wife After Enjoying It For 2 Years

If you want to have peace of mind, you have to find a way to unwind. For Reddit user Jorihe84, that was mowing his lawn. So over time, the man developed a scheme, convincing his wife it needed to be done twice per week.
However, one fateful evening, his secret suddenly came to light. During a seemingly mundane dinner with friends, after a few too many drinks, the man accidentally revealed his clever trick. While it was all in good faith, according to his post on the subreddit ‘TIFU,’ his partner was not amused.
This man liked mowing his lawn so much that he did it more often than it was necessary
Image credits: Carl Tronders / unsplash (not the actual photo)
So he developed a scheme that would convince his wife otherwise
Image credits: Karol D / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Davey Gravy / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jorihe84
For many, me-time is as important to a relationship as date nights
Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Many people can probably relate to the author of the post on some level. A survey of 2,000 Americans found that of those in a relationship, 85 percent say getting time for yourself on a regular basis is the key to having a healthy one.
And if mowing the lawn was all the Redditor needed, it doesn’t sound like he was abusing it, too. According to the results, the ideal amount of me-time is 51 minutes per day — or about six hours per week.
People don’t feel ashamed of it, either. 83 percent of respondents said they believe they deserve these periods.
The top way to spend those precious minutes and hours was found to be hitting the couch and watching TV and movies (60 percent), followed by reading books (56 percent), listening to podcasts (42 percent), and exercising (38 percent).
The biggest triggers for “me-time” were reported to be stress at work (50 percent), the holidays (47 percent), stress at home (47 percent), having family in town (45 percent), and lack of sleep (38 percent).
However, if this phenomenon is so universal, maybe the couple could’ve found a way to be open about it?
As the man's story went viral, he joined the discussion in the comments
