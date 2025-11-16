Employee Shares A “Verbal Warning” In Print That They Got For Spending 9 Minutes In The Bathroom, Makes People Crack Up At Their Boss

As you probably know, there are two categories of employees who receive promotions. Some maintain the same working relationship with colleagues who have now become subordinates. The latter, having become superior, obviously feel entitled as kings, and begin to behave accordingly.
There is nothing to tell about the first category of bosses, but the second ones fully compensate for this with bizarre minor or major nit-picking about employees. Some newly minted bosses sometimes even give out tragicomedies in Big Brother’s style, turning the lives of colleagues into a mixture of hell and a circus.
For example, this story, recently posted on the Reddit Antiwork community, has 10.8K upvotes and over 3.3K different comments. Most of the commenters are advising the Original Poster to leave this job, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
The Original Poster got a “verbal warning” from their supervisor in printed form
So, the OP said that they received a verbal warning from a supervisor at work. Moreover, the employee was forced to sign this very “verbal warning” in printed disciplinary action form, which by itself looks very weird. However, the very content of this form is even stranger.
The weirdest accusation was that the OP spent 9 minutes in the bathroom
For example, on July 20, the OP, according to their supervisor, wasted ten minutes just standing up and talking to colleagues “while the rest of the team was focused and worming”. Then, right before the break, they went into the bathroom and spent nine minutes there. Moreover, they even counted the two minutes that the employee spent heading to the bathroom.
Furthermore, the OP, according to their manager, lost another ten minutes when they spoke on the phone, and then communicated with other employees. As stated in the text of the disciplinary form, “It looked like they were pretending to work, but were actually wasting time.”
In total, the manager counted 31 allegedly “wasted” minutes of working time
In total, they counted as much as 31 minutes of allegedly lost working time. In case this happens again, the employee was threatened with being sent home. And, to end the epic, they were told to sign this “verbal warning” and a copy was sent to the HR department.
People in the comments were shocked by this situation and told the OP that they should quit immediately
To say that the commenters were amazed by this post is an understatement. Some folks compared what they saw with the plot of Black Mirror, some – with the dystopias by George Orwell, but everyone agreed that it was simply impossible to work normally in such a toxic atmosphere.
Some people online also took the opportunity to roast the supervisor by being sarcastic or pointing out spelling mistakes like “worming”.
The most frequently repeated advice to the Original Poster was to get out of this company as soon as possible, and definitely not to sign any papers – especially weird ones like this one. And, moreover, to tell everyone what company this is.
However, the OP has already begun to tell and, perhaps, will still leave this toxic place of work. But all the same, such cases need to be somehow dealt with, especially since they still take place. Maybe you have experienced similar cases of discrimination too, so feel free to write about it in the comments.
