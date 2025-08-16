Trump and Putin’s Awkward ‘Yanking’ Handshake Goes Viral Amid Historic Meeting As Body Language Expert Reveals Significance

The internet tuned in for the much anticipated Donald Trump–Vladimir Putin meet in Anchorage, Alaska, and a faction of netizens paid close attention to a seemingly insignificant detail–their handshake.
The meeting between the two heads of state has been a long time coming and lip readers have since weighed in on the meet and greet on the tarmac.
While according to them, pleasantries were exchanged, laymen spied a Trump power play.
Trump executed his usual yanking handshake pulling Putin towards him
Image credits: Official White House Photo
One lipreader, Nicola Hickling told the United Kingdom’s Express:
“Trump begins clapping as Putin approaches and says, ‘Finally.’ As they shake hands, Trump adds, ‘You made it, fantastic to see you and appreciated’.”
This opening, Hickling says, was punctuated by a “sharp intake of breath.”
Putin responded by saying: “Thank you — and you. I am here to help you,” to which Trump reciprocated, “I’ll help you.”
Image credits: Contributor/Getty
During this exchange, the two can be seen shaking hands, with Trump doing his signature “yanking” movement, drawing the Russian leader–known for his love of personal space–towards him in the process.
A body language expert said Trump appeared confident
Netizens read into this movement with one commenter claiming: “Trump just asserted dominance before the meeting even started.”
“I know Putin felt that,” observed another.
Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty
Body language experts have since also assessed the gesture.
“As Trump stands waiting, he’s smiling—a sign he’s comfortable and looking forward to the event,” Patty Ann Wood told Newsweek.
“It’s his natural smile, small and slightly downturned at the corners. His shoulders are back more than usual,” she observed, and then went on to say that Trump might have been wearing a “form-fitting undergarment,” as his posture was “unusually erect.”
Nonetheless, Wood said, Trump’s demeanor exuded confidence.
There was also a demonstration of warmth between the two
She also observed the US president “applauding lightly,” as his Russian counterpart approached and interpreted it as a gesture of respect.
Doubling down on this signaling, Trump took a step forward to meet Putin.
Her next observation broke from the public narrative.
She told the outlet: “Trump typically likes to have his hand on top, but here it appears he presented his palm up—a weaker, more subordinate position—indicating he sees Putin as more powerful.”
Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty
And then, conflictingly, she acknowledged the yanking handshake, saying:
“Still, he uses a signature Trump move: keeping the handshake tight to his mid-body to pull the other person in, a display of power.”
Despite this maneuver, Woods saw an air of warmth in the eye-contact, smiles, and the holding of heads together.
One user complained that the US leader stroking Putin’s hand made them feel uncomfortable
Image credits: Official White House Photo
Another faction of the internet, as can be seen from the reaction to a report on Facebook, cannot take the meeting seriously.
“They were playing rock paper scissors. However, Trump is ecstatic…” they wrote, before diving into an outlandish geopolitical assessment.
“I was watching Trump and Putin walk towards each other and then my TV went blank. Did someone get shot!” asked another who missed out on a part of the fun.
“Trump caressing the top of Putin’s hand is making me feel awkward and uncomfortable,” complained another, referring to the handshake.
Previously the two sat in a closed-door meeting for three hours
It has been noted previously that the heads of state get along swimmingly despite the swirling hawkishness emanating from their charges.
Image credits: unusual_whales
The first time they met was in 2017 at the G20 summit in Germany. According to a report by the BBC, and at the time Trump had only been in office for months while Putin was already a seasoned political veteran.
Still, a sympatico relationship flourished with insiders from both sides observing that the two had very different approaches to meetings.
Image credits: Official White House Photo
As nod to their ability to get along with each other, they sat in closed door meeting for three hours at the officially named #HELSINKI2018 meeting the next year.
More recently, Trump said of Putin: “He is a smart guy, been doing it for a long time, but so have I … We get along.”
One netizen thought it was the world’s slowest, most awkward wrestling match
Follow Us