I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

I’m a 22-year-old artist from India. Like all the astronauts, I have always been passionate about space. When I was a child, I loved to talk with my father about the stars, the moon, and the whole galaxy that seemed so distant to us.
This inspired me to create a series called ‘Space Beneath Us’ that pictures an astronaut lost in space who revels in solitude.
#1 Gift
The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.
#2 Star
Keep your eyes on the stars and feet on the ground.
#3 Spell
It’s important to remember that we all have magic inside us.
#4 Expensive
Value the people who sacrifice their something for you because maybe that something was their everything.
#5 Slice
Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re still smiling.
#6 Poisonous
All this time i drank you like the cure when maybe you were the poison.
#7 Precious
Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes memory.
#8 Bottle
Learn to enjoy your own company because at last you will find that no one is there except you.
#9 Clock
I have lot of objects in my space, little things, reminders, memories.
#10 Tranquil
The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful Jewels of wisdom.
#11 Jolt
The distance between dreams and reality is called action.
#12 Drooling
I love night then day because the sun sees your body but the moon sees your soul.
#13 Scorched
Light is easy to love, show me your darkness.
#14 Chop
The future belongs to the curious. The ones who are not afraid to try it, explore it, poke at it, question it & turn it inside out.
#15 Double
Don’t get too close. It’s dark inside. It’s where my demons hide.
#16 Muddy
No matter what happens in your life, always face it with a smile.
#17 Prickly
When you’re struggling through life remember one day this pain will make sense to you.
#18 Weak
A man is not a financial plan.
#19 Drain
Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.
#20 Roasted
Don’t let them win. Don’t let them beat you. Don’t let them steal your magic.
#21 Whale
No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.
#22 Thunder
Its like I’m two people, and one of them is watching me all the time.
#23 Exhausted
Every night his thoughts weighed heavily on his soul but every morning he would get up to fight another day, every night he survived.
#24 Chicken
The only thing that keeps me here is gravity.
#25 Flowing
I got nothing to lose It’s just me against the world.
#26 Cruel
Don’t be afraid to steal, just steal the right stuff.
#27 Guarded
He guarded himself like a secret.
#28 Angular
As i get older I tend to rail against the world more and more.
#29 Breakable
Sometimes we are like stars, we fall so someone’s wish can come true.
#30 Swollen
Everyone is a star and deserves a chance to shine.
#31 Stretch
Effort will release it’s reward only after you refuse to quit.
