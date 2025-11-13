I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

by

I’m a 22-year-old artist from India. Like all the astronauts, I have always been passionate about space. When I was a child, I loved to talk with my father about the stars, the moon, and the whole galaxy that seemed so distant to us. 

This inspired me to create a series called ‘Space Beneath Us’ that pictures an astronaut lost in space who revels in solitude.

Curious about his thoughts? Scroll down the page and see all the crazy stuff he is up to!

More info: Instagram

#1 Gift

The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#2 Star

Keep your eyes on the stars and feet on the ground.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#3 Spell

It’s important to remember that we all have magic inside us.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#4 Expensive

Value the people who sacrifice their something for you because maybe that something was their everything.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#5 Slice

Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re still smiling.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#6 Poisonous

All this time i drank you like the cure when maybe you were the poison.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#7 Precious

Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes memory.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#8 Bottle

Learn to enjoy your own company because at last you will find that no one is there except you.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#9 Clock

I have lot of objects in my space, little things, reminders, memories.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#10 Tranquil

The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater is his success, his influence, his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful Jewels of wisdom.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#11 Jolt

The distance between dreams and reality is called action.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#12 Drooling

I love night then day because the sun sees your body but the moon sees your soul.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#13 Scorched

Light is easy to love, show me your darkness.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#14 Chop

The future belongs to the curious. The ones who are not afraid to try it, explore it, poke at it, question it & turn it inside out.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#15 Double

Don’t get too close. It’s dark inside. It’s where my demons hide.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#16 Muddy

No matter what happens in your life, always face it with a smile.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#17 Prickly

When you’re struggling through life remember one day this pain will make sense to you.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#18 Weak

A man is not a financial plan.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#19 Drain

Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#20 Roasted

Don’t let them win. Don’t let them beat you. Don’t let them steal your magic.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#21 Whale

No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#22 Thunder

Its like I’m two people, and one of them is watching me all the time.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#23 Exhausted

Every night his thoughts weighed heavily on his soul but every morning he would get up to fight another day, every night he survived.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#24 Chicken

The only thing that keeps me here is gravity.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#25 Flowing

I got nothing to lose It’s just me against the world.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#26 Cruel

Don’t be afraid to steal, just steal the right stuff.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#27 Guarded

He guarded himself like a secret.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#28 Angular

As i get older I tend to rail against the world more and more.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#29 Breakable

Sometimes we are like stars, we fall so someone’s wish can come true.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#30 Swollen

Everyone is a star and deserves a chance to shine.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

#31 Stretch

Effort will release it’s reward only after you refuse to quit.

I Illustrate A Lonely Astronaut Wandering In Space (31 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Disney Themed Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to ‘RHOC’
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2021
These Animal Portraits Are Not What They Look Like
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Black People Asked White People About Things They Don’t Understand About Them And Actually Received Frank Answers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Backstrom
Backstrom Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Dragon Slayer”
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2015
Neighbors Get Nervous Seeing Mysterious Symbols Appearing, Inform The Police, Turns Out It’s A Butt
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.