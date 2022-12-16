Warner Brothers Has Moved The Release Date Of The Flash Once Again

Some positive news about The Flash film has been released. It’s been clear by now that DC is committed to releasing this film in theaters, as the studio has now bumped up the release date of The Flash by one week. Initially set for June 23, 2023, The Flash will now appear in theaters on June 16, 2023. This will follow Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which comes out on March 17, 2023. There’s no reasoning on why Warner Bros. has opted to move up the Ezra Miller feature, but one thing’s for sure, the studio has high hopes for the upcoming DC film. Variety reported that the studio has no intentions of shelving the movie because it’s undoubtedly one of the best DC features on their slate.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Ezra Miller has been dealt with a boatload of controversies that stems from assault to child grooming; The latter has seen a pile of allegations so far without any response from either Miller or Warner Bros. It’s somewhat understandable why Warner Bros. isn’t trying to hide this movie; The studio spent over $200 million on the production, so this isn’t something that can be easily written off for taxes like Batgirl. However, the allegations against Miller are genuinely sickening, and, sadly, Warner Bros is willing to turn a blind eye instead of getting to the bottom of this situation. Luckily for the studio, Miller’s allegations and charges haven’t blown up to the point where they’re forced to address the topic, but that will likely change once an advertisement for this film begins.
Miller did issue a public apology in August, saying, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. So again, I want to apologize to everyone for being alarmed and upset by my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”
The real question is, was this apology enough? If these child grooming allegations are accurate, then definitely not. However, the law will indeed get involved if that’s the case. Right now, everything’s been quiet on the Miller front, though there’s no word on how well treatment is going for the actor. It will be attractive how Warner Bros. Discovery markets this movie, though it would be a total shock if Miller is put in front of the press as the attention will undoubtedly move away from the film itself. In terms of the cast, everyone who’s a part of the production has remained silent, though everyone is likely sweating bullets due to Miller’s behavior and how it could end up affecting the film. There have been rumors that Warner Bros. has no plans to use Miller after the upcoming film, but no one from their camp has confirmed that news.
The Flash will see the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman, which is supposed to be a sent-off of his version. Michael Keaton will also be a part of the upcoming Flash film. In addition, the Flash will tackle a multiverse situation like Spider-Man: No Way Home. As expected, June is a pretty busy month as the latest Transformers reboot, Rise of the Beasts, comes out a week prior. Other big June movies coming out is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Can The Flash recoup its budget and be a massive success at the box office? We’ll find out when it’s released on June 16!