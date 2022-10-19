Home
The Flash 2 Script Has Reportedly Been Written

If The Flash has proven anything, it’s that Hollywood isn’t particularly the best place for proper morals. The Ezra Miller issue stems back from when a video was released of the actor choking a woman. Warner Brothers ultimately remained extremely quiet on the situation and kept Miller on board for their huge DC project. However, Miller’s issues could end up seeing them in prison for up to 26 years. This all stems from the actor being charged with burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny. Miller pleaded not guilty Monday morning in a Vermont court, though if they are convicted, then Miller’s career is essentially over at this point.

It’s highly doubtful that Miller will get even close to that much time if they’re convicted. However, if the grooming allegations turn out to be true, then a lengthy prison wouldn’t be a surprise. Robert Sylvester Kelly, AKA R. Kelly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on all nine counts of sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. Celebrity or not, Miller will have to face up to the consequences if the grooming allegations are accurate.

Despite the incredible amount of evidence stacked against the actor, that hasn’t stopped Warner Brothers from working with Miller, as the company recently brought him back for some reshoots. The allegations seemingly haven’t stopped the studio from penning a script for a possible second Flash movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has already written The Flash 2, just in case The Flash does well following its release on June 23, 2023. Now, the story doesn’t say whether Ezra Miller is confirmed to return to the role, so it’s very possible that Warner Brothers Discovery will hire another actor to take over The Flash role following the first feature.

Of course, all this depends on how Miller’s pending charges turn out. There’s no telling how long the actor’s case will be or even if he’ll be able to film should The Flash turn out to be a huge profit and the studio decides to bring Miller back into the role. Given how much scrutiny Warner Bros. Discovery has gotten over the lead actor and not canceling the film (unlike Batgirl), it would be shocking if Warner Brothers Discovery does bring back Miller. Though the grooming accusations have yet to result in official charges, the actor still has legitimate charges ranging from second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, and burglary.

Since Warner Brothers Discovery refuses to address the topic at hand, we’ll surely find out the status of Miller’s part in the DCEU following the release of The Flash next year. Though if Ezra Miller is sentenced and put into prison for a long time before the film comes out, then it’s probably safe to assume that they won’t be in the sequel. Has there been any discussion on replacing Miller? Names such as Dylan O’Brien (Love and Monsters, The Maze Runner) have come up as a possible replacement for the new Flash.

A popular name is Grant Gustin, who already plays The Flash in the CW’s Arrowverse. Only time will tell what happens next in this chaotic situation, though, given the fact that the studio had no issues getting rid of Johnny Depp based on false allegations from Amber Heard or Hartley Sawyer, who was fired from The Flash when racist and misogynist tweets resurfaced, it’s bafflingly that Warners Bros. Discovery is still dealing with Miller, whose allegations and charges levied against them are worse.

