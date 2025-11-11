This Awesome Underwater Film Was Made Without Special Effects

by

Filmed in El Hierro at Spain’s Canary Islands, this video of a freediver turning the ocean upside down to walk on it and touching vertically undulating watery portals is simply impossible. It gets even more magical when he puts on a cape and soars through the ocean like a superhero. And yet it’s all real.

The masterminds behind this video are a trio of audiovisual production specialists — Armando del Rosario Pinilla, Francisco del Rosario Pinilla and Armiche Ramos Quintero – who state right after the video, “The images in this film are real and without any effects of image composition” But how? We know the ocean is magnificent, but this really takes it to the next level. Apparently, all they used were some old-school camera tricks. We are vexed… but these wouldn’t be ‘camera tricks’ if everyone (like us) knew how they worked!

As this guy said on Vimeo, “The swimmer is very talented, but also mad props to the cameraman, I’m sure some of those shots were incredibly difficult!” We concur.

More info: theoceanbrothers.comVimeo (h/t: sploid)

This Awesome Underwater Film Was Made Without Special Effects
This Awesome Underwater Film Was Made Without Special Effects
This Awesome Underwater Film Was Made Without Special Effects
This Awesome Underwater Film Was Made Without Special Effects

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Melanie and Derwin The Game
The Game: The End of an Era, aka The Derwin and Melanie Legacy.
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2012
If It Fits, I Sits: These 21 Cats Prove That No Space Is Too Tight
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Acquires Weather Channel
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2018
Family Guy: Is This The Reason Not Everyone Can Understand Stewie
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2019
Amazon Abruptly Cancels Pricey Drama “The Last Tycoon”
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2017
The Evolution of James Spader: From 80s Heartthrob to TV Icon
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.