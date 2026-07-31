“Can You Name 23 Films And Shows By The Characters’ Eyes?”: Test Your Screen Knowledge

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You know these movies and TV shows, but can you recognize them by the characters’ eyes alone? We’ve gathered images of 23 iconic pairs of eyes from some of the most iconic characters, spanning ’60s classics to modern hits. From Psycho to Gone Girl, Twin Peaks to Stranger Things, we’ve blurred everything except the eyes. Can you still guess where they’re from?

This unique TV and film quiz will challenge your facial recognition skills like no other. Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can score a perfect 23/23!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Can You Name 23 Films And Shows By The Characters’ Eyes?”: Test Your Screen Knowledge

Image credits: David Eluwole

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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