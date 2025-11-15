If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

by

Dark, absurd, and even sarcastic comics are nothing new to most of us. But let’s say you’re the type to laugh while handling the darkest subject matters. If fluffy and wholesome comics aren’t your cup of tea, you Pandas sure have arrived at the right spot to get your daily dose of dark humor!

Today we’d like to introduce you to ToothyBj, whose comics are perfect for anyone who is a fan of sarcasm, dark humor, and absurd situations that have their own little twists to them.

“Dark with good intentions. Although it is not rare to find some wholesome or introspective comics, you have to keep people guessing.” That’s how ToothyBj describes his webcomics.

If you’d like to see some of the artist’s older work on Bored Panda make sure to click here!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com | webtoons.com | tapas.io

#1

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#2

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#3

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#4

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#5

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#6

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#7

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#8

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#9

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#10

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#11

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#12

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#13

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#14

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#15

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#16

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#17

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#18

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#19

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#20

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#21

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#22

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#23

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#24

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#25

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#26

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#27

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#28

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#29

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

#30

If You Have A Dark Sense Of Humor, You Will Probably Enjoy These Comics With Twisted Endings By ToothyBj (30 New Pics)

Image source: toothy.bj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw Any Animal And Post The Result (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
LOST “The Variable” – Lose a Geek, Gain a Plan
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2012
Katheryn Winnick Talks The Toughest Scene to Shoot in Vikings
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2020
52 Captivating Photos Of Autumn Leaf Colors And Fall Foliage From Around The World
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Animator Brilliantly Explains The Gun Control Debate Using Cats
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Before & After Pics Of Aleppo Reveal What War Did To Syria’s Largest City
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.