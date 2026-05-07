83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

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Traffic, spreadsheets, laundry; everyday life can make our surroundings seem pretty dull. And it’s not like we can drop everything and go chase sunsets whenever we need a break, either.

So we at Bored Panda decided to brighten the week, at least visually. We put together a list of soothing pictures that show just how diverse and beautiful our world really is.

From lush forests to frozen lakes and rocky valleys, here’s a quick reminder that there are plenty of things on Earth worth appreciating. Including the ones around you.

#1 A Deer

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: natefriesen

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

#2 My First Whale Encounter

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: dallyaway

#3 First Light

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Practical_Box_5487

#4 A Path Through The Woods

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#5 A Tusker Elephant And Mount Kilimanjaro

I’m a wildlife photographer, and this was truly one of my dream shots. After spending hours in the field, I finally captured a single elephant perfectly aligned with Mount Kilimanjaro in the background. But beyond the photo itself, Amboseli left me in awe—the vast landscapes, the freedom of the roaming tuskers, and the sheer beauty of it all. It feels like heaven on earth, and I believe it stands as a powerful example of how conservation should be embraced worldwide. It was taken from a safari vehicle in Amboseli National Park, Kenya in June 2025.

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: dalkilic_life

#6 Frozen Lake In Front Of A Mountain

On a freezing morning in Uummannaq – third attempt taking this image, didn‘t work out before, since everything was covered in snow. The gale force winds that kept me stuck on the island were kind enough to blow the snow off the frozen lake and reveal the awesome patterns underneath, creating the depth I was looking for.

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: hla-photography

#7 A Deer

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Weary_Debt_585

#8 Switzerland

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ghatroad

#9 Valley Of Fire State Park, Nevada

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: TheLostCrusader

#10 Antelope Canyon

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Choshington

#11 Volcan De Fuego, Guatemala

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Dylan_Landro

#12 1 Week In Socotra, Yemen. This Place Has Been On The Top Of My Bucket List For Over 15 Years. I Was Fortunate To Make The Dream A Reality

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: mango315

#13 Prince Albert National Park, Saskatchewan

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: BeardOfThorburn

#14 The Tree On My Way To Work, I Don’t Know The Name, But It’s Beautiful

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: deleted

#15 The View From My School’s Football Field

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: xeglmaster

#16 View From My Window In Florence, Tuscany

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ardoedo95

#17 Didn’t Expect To See This View When I Turned The Corner In The Swiss Alps

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Dismal_Chemist_6650

#18 My Best Boy Watching Beautifully Backlit Highland Cows During A Stunning Sunset

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Wimair

#19 Decided To Take A Walk To Clear My Head, And I’m Really Glad I Did

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: reddit.com

#20 A Wave During King Tide

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ChickenFriedLife

#21 Sunflower Field

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: davajdavaj21

#22 A Whale Tail Flups Out Of The Water

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source:  A Chosen Soul

#23 Herd Of Horses Running

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Tahir osman

#24 Myanmar Temples

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: TheLostCrusader

#25 One Of The Most Magical Sunrises Of My Life. Moraine Lake (Bc, Canada)

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: jayyyzuz

#26 Colombia Is More Than Just Medellin And Cartagena

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Arcasolution6832

#27 Sedona, AZ, USA. Beautiful Hike That Takes You To The “Subway” Cave

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Karsha_chan

#28 Snow Monkeys In Japan

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: burgerwithoutmayo

#29 Visiting From The UK (Nova Scotia To Quebec)

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: -Azwethinkweiz-

#30 It Has Been A Month Since My Solo Trip To Iceland And I’m Already Missing It

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: djigoio

#31 Morning View From My Bedroom Window

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: PerseMeeks

#32 This Majestic Goat We Found In Hawaii

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: StonerCPA

#33 Spring Time In My Hometown In Greece

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Akitogi

#34 A Cat Between A Mattress And A Blanket

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Middle_Yak1544

#35 The Flatiron Building

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: canerozkan

#36 The Moment A Bird Landed On The Water

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ucalay

#37 A Plane Transiting A Waxing Crescent Moon At Sunset

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: akbgcak869

#38 Seagulls In A Blizzard

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: glorious70mm

#39 A Plane Crossing The Moon

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: awaismustafa1986

#40 MT Hood’s Shadow

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: AlwaysLocal

#41 Sunrays Come Through The Trees. On A Foggy Morning In Auturm, In A Forest In Upper Austria, Europe

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: uta_scholl

#42 Taranaki, New Zealand

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Kotryna Juskaite

#43 Alpine Ibex With Majestic Horns In Mountains

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ARNAUD VIGNE

#44 Turquoise Wave

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: flappytowel

#45 Phi Phi Islands, Thailand

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Zoldic_h

#46 Lofoten, Norway

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Metal_Liam

#47 Ginnie Springs, Florida

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ConfusedBoi2k

#48 Finland In Winter

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: an2lal2

#49 White Sands National Park

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: deleted

#50 Autumn In The Canadian West Kootanys

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: GMI_D

#51 Grasslands National Park, Saskatchewan

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: BeardOfThorburn, BeardOfThorburn

#52 Let It Rain. Let It Rain. Let It Rain

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: BeatenPathCo

#53 Took This With My Phone Through My Windshield While Stopped At A Light

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: SuperCub

#54 Sunset Is Appropriately Orange In The Netherlands. View From My Window 21/07/2025

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: nemandzax

#55 My Dog Enjoying The View

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: SavageSausage1

#56 My Daughter Praises The Sunlight

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: missladycorpse

#57 My Parents In Rio Portrait

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: MrAnnoyingCookie

#58 The Sky

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: christylx

#59 A Boat

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Bansman

#60 Seedless Watermelon That Is Very Seedless

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: TuxedoFloorca

#61 A Deer Sitting On The Ground In The Forest

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Hasan Kibar

#62 A Gate At A Balinese Temple

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: TopdeBotton

#63 Xiwei Reservoir, Zoucheng, Shandong, China

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: AmbroseLune

#64 Whale Shark And Tourists

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: postandfly

#65 Silver Falls Oregon

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: 2pale4tx

#66 Petra, Jordan. Still Pinch Myself Thinking I’ve Been Able To Visit This Place. Absolutely Stunning

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: IrishTravelAddict

#67 Insane View From My Gym

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Lost_Toenail

#68 This Bee That Flew Into My View At The Perfect Time! Hogback Overlook On Skyline Drive, Shenandoah

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: cassini2019

#69 View From My Grandmother’s House

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Eye Of A Goose

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: BornLoss4467

#71 The Clouds And The Sun Rays Yesterday Were Absolutely Stunning

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: photo_inbloom

#72 Burnt Matches

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: witenry

#73 Nubia, Sicilia

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: idrossidodisodio

#74 Volatile

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: InfaniteAgony

#75 From Indonesia

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: hfaizan17

#76 Traffic In Los Angeles With A View

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: meowsabbers

#77 Stopped For Coffee During My Road Trip Through🇨🇭— This Was The View At Brunig Pass

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: voyantchess

#78 View Of The Delaware River And Trenton, NJ From Pennsylvania

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: frostedflakesblue

#79 Lamp

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: lm_photos

#80 Tracks On An Iron Bridge

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: Jayesh Jagtap

#81 Massey Ferguson Harvesters, Aerial Drone Footage, Le Mans, Sarthe, France

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: ookpik

#82 Prince Albert National Park, Saskatchewan

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: BeardOfThorburn

#83 Some Shipping Containers

83 Satisfying Pictures That Feel Like A Gentle Reset Button For Your Day

Image source: pearcechris

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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