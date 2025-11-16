Hey Pandas, How Do You Deal With Lip-Biting? (Closed)

Asking for myself. Any ways to prevent stress-induced lip-biting? I’ve been biting my top lip. A lot. To the point where it hurts. And I can tell it’s from stress (I have a bad anxiety disorder). I know this is bad, so is there anything physical to substitute for lip-biting/hair-pulling that works but isn’t harmful?
#1
First thing that comes to my mind is chewing gum. But that can become very exhausting.
What helped me with nail biting was to keep my hands occupied.
Try some sort of fidget device. No need to buy one, sometimes it’s something simple as a paperclip or a coin. Or maybe a toothpick which can also be chewed on.
And use some lip balm to help the healing process and provide hydration. The greasy taste will also remind you to stop each time you bite.
#2
I do this a lot to the point that my lop bleeds sometimes. Find something to fidget with, anything you can move, I have a fidget ring.
#3
I say either chew gum or watch Hamilton if you can. I read ur bio! Yes! Sorry got a lil off track. Anyways, you could also find something to distract your focus/hands to help it? That’s what sometimes works for me! Hope this helps!
#4
If your lip biting is stress induced try to take breaks just for yourself and clean your space, another thing that has helped is lip balm, get addicted to that instead it will be much healthier on your body, every time you go to bite ur lip put some of it on instead
#5
Request your significant other make fun of you when you’re doing it, or take photos when you’re not looking. It does help! I look like an ass…
