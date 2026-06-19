105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

There’s a stereotype that dumpster diving is only for people who are financially struggling and have no other choice. But in reality, many do it as a way to reduce waste, help the environment, and give perfectly good items a second life instead of letting them end up in a landfill.
Below, we’ve gathered some amazing finds shared on the Dumpster Diving subreddit. From beautiful furniture to pricey electronics and untouched food, these discoveries show that one person’s trash really can be another’s treasure. Scroll down to see them.
#1 Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop’s Garbage. This Is What He Did
Image source: Academic-Pride2162
#2 Found This Little Guy In The Trash. Good News We Adopted The Trash Baby Say Hello To Jello
Image source: downwithus61, downwithus61
#3 I Really Needed This Moral Boost
I recently lost everything so my dog and I are homeless. I really needed something to go right. I’ve been at a friend’s house cleaning and testing everything. Everything was very well taken care of and almost all the games are complete in box.
Image source: AxeAddickt
#4 Was Not Expecting To Find These 😢
I’ve been trash picking for a couple years now, just for fun because I love finding cool things. Never in a million years would I have imagined finding something so heartbreaking. Last night, I found 5 kittens abandoned with no food or water. They were left in a box sitting beside a clothes and shoes donation bin.
Image source: finntendoverse
#5 Found Castle Grayskull
Image source: _sonidero_
#6 Found A Telescope Next To The Dumpster After A Tenant Moved Out. It Works!
Image source: jaxinslacks
#7 The Curb Gods Have Smiled Upon Me Today
Image source: Big_jilm_313
#8 My Biggest Find Yet
I’ll go in order from least to most exciting: Pretty banged up Samsung monitor, the Xbox steering wheel controller, Corsair keyboard, Xbox 360 with a 120gb HDD, a ton of baseball cards, and obviously the holy grail of this pull, the pc. I wish I knew more about computers but from what I can say is it has: Msi GeForce Rtx 3060, two stick of Corsair ram, DDR4 boost motherboard.
Image source: Oops5653
#9 The New Kind Of Dumpster Diving
Image source: Princesspea23
#10 My Schools Dumpster
Image source: hwoverdose789
#11 Surviving W Dumpster Food
Image source: Royal_Tough_9927
#12 Good Timing
Image source: Red000Shift
#13 My Work Threw It Away
My boss threw this in the rear of the store for storage ( to never use again). I asked him about taking it home and he let me. As far as I know, there is still quarters in it.
Image source: Bubbly-Sprinkles-206
#14 Who Would Throw This Away???
Image source: nalthian
#15 Rescued A Pile Of Late 90s/2000s Movie Posters
Image source: rokandhardplase
#16 I Found A Baby Dumpster Diver When I Was Dropping Off At The Local Food Pantry
Image source: ohmeohmyoh3
#17 Super Old Books I Found In A Library Dumpster
Image source: tasteofhemlock
#18 Found In Its Box In The Trash, Was Shocked To Find It Worked
Image source: _lilalx
#19 My Late Husband Were Curb Picking And We Found A $100 Gift Card To Some Fancy Restaurant And We Enjoyed A Free Steak Lunch After Church
Image source: Riflemaiden1992
#20 I’m In Disbelief- The Whole Cereal Aisle Got Thrown Out
Image source: Afraid_Can_3732
#21 Donut You Dare Throw These Donuts Away!
Image source: SorryIHaveNoodleArms
#22 Concluding The Dumpster Dive Experience Of A Lifetime
Image source: Ok-Avocado9061
#23 Wow ! My Neighbor Threw These Out
Image source: Marc0521
#24 I Found A $2000 Gaming Laptop Last Night
Image source: Big_Use_440
#25 If You Throw Money Away, I’m Gonna Collect And Claim It! Just Saying
Image source: BootyfullTrans
#26 $200 Worth Of Candy!
Image source: Useful_Experience613
#27 Thanks For Never Cleaning This And Then Throwing It Out! <3
Image source: fadedspark
#28 I Don’t Even Know
Image source: Electricmothman
#29 This Week’s Spread And A Dumpster Dinner
Image source: LivingMoreWithLess
#30 I Always Suspected The Grocery Near Me Knew People Were Diving There
Image source: thegroundhurts
#31 Sorority Sister House Dumpster
Image source: HtxBeerDoodeOG
#32 Legendary Pull Today. Thousands Of Fruit Veg And Flower Seeds
Image source: Jumpy-Breadfruit-499
#33 Anyone Need Like 20 Chopped Kayaks?
Image source: DitchWitchh
#34 Area Wide Yard Sales
Maybe this will help some having conflict on selling things they find. Participated in a community wide yard sale this weekend and made a decent amount in a day. Get that stuff out there and make that money. The economy is a mess.
Image source: Red000Shift
#35 Someone Got Evicted. Dumpster Was Full Of His/Her Stuff
Image source: Spazecowboy
#36 Saved Two Boxes Of These Cans
Image source: Rosebudd100
#37 Found Under A Construction Dumpster Yesterday
Image source: blueboykc
#38 First Big Score
Image source: queen_bee1970
#39 An Exciting Afternoon For Dd’ing!
Image source: RussianBusStop
#40 Score!
Image source: Independent-Work-165
#41 2nd Score!!
Image source: Independent-Work-165
#42 Technicaly In Front Of The Dumpster But Still
Image source: _sonidero_
#43 I Literally Scored A Bounce House At Sam’s
Image source: AddendumAny552
#44 Last Nights Find
Image source: ComprehensiveWay2211
#45 Weirdest Find Yet
Image source: Slurblown
#46 Cops Pulled Up Last Night And Gave Me A Warning About Property Inside Being Owned By The Company That Owns The Dumpster
Image source: rideincircles
#47 Skip Dive (With Permission From The Home Buyer) Jackpot! 18k Gold, Platinum And Diamond Edwardian Ring
Image source: Legomatica69
#48 I Did It! Finally Got My Nerve Up
Image source: ohmeohmyoh3
#49 Anyone Else Enjoy Diving For Treasures During The Rain? Toys For Tots Is About To Rainnnnn Gifts!!
Image source: barabajaggle91
#50 Found These In The Dumpster
Image source: Kwf995
#51 Food Insecurity Is A Real Thing And This Sub Has Saved My Family
Image source: Mistinthemeadow
#52 Favorite Find!!!
Image source: Pitiful-Sprinkles933
#53 One Of My Better Trash Finds
Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863
#54 What The?
Image source: kolsch_man_erwin
#55 Second Haul Ever!
Image source: oliverisadad
#56 Got A Christmas Sweater For The Community Dog From The Ross Dumpster
Image source: kingofzdom
#57 A Year Supply Of Toilet Paper And Paper Towels. Dumpster Was Generous Yesterday
Image source: Royal_Tough_9927
#58 Over $1000 Haul After A Power Outage
Image source: Mistinthemeadow
#59 Dumpster Mantle Turned Into Christmas Decoration!
Image source: GauntletVSLC
#60 Treasures Rescued From The Dump From The Other Night
Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863
#61 My Best Find So Far
Image source: DogMom1446
#62 Wife And I Looked Out Our Window Tonight To See This 75″ Samsung Smart TV Resting By The Dumpster
Image source: Recknepsuwu
#63 Christmas Hams Hit The Dumpster Like Clockwork
Image source: Royal_Tough_9927
#64 Happy New Year
Image source: shlykova
#65 First Dive Success!!
Image source: Mysterious-Topic-882
#66 Best Produce Haul Yet!
Image source: Pink_Sock_Bandit
#67 Maybe The Biggest Haul Yet
Image source: shlykova
#68 Well That’s A New One For Me… This Just Makes Me Wonder What They Throw Away! Diving Is Legal Where I Live And No ‘No Trespassing’ Signs
Image source: Ilikestuffandthingz
#69 First Time Diving And I Hit The Jackpot
Image source: Inevitable_Sugar_314
#70 My Very First Night Major Score I Am Hooked!!!!!! Thank You Giys For Inspiring Me!!!!
Image source: Long-Bug-1004
#71 Not Sure If This Counts But I Saved These Treasures From The Trash My Boss Was Throwing Away
Image source: NoBulletTheory
#72 It’s A Shame
Image source: HijackedHumanity
#73 This Is How A Millennial Can Afford Avocado Toast
Image source: Karenheit911
#74 Today’s Find Sweet
Image source: Shakirawolf
#75 Crazy Finds Today But Also Soooo Much Waste🙄
Image source: w0ahgrace
#76 Very Grateful For Found Food
Image source: Pippi450
#77 I Rescued All The Squishmallows
Image source: Spiritual_Body3577
#78 Recently Started Diving. Cut Our Food Spending By 90%
Image source: LivingMoreWithLess
#79 Ive Pulled Over 400 Lbs Of Candle Wax
Image source: Wild-Mention3807
#80 Epson Projector From School Dumpster
Image source: More-Action4647
#81 Always Look In Cigar Boxes (14k)
Image source: Cult7Choir
#82 Found This Outside My Apartment
Image source: YeetsForWeeks
#83 I Think The Truck Pulled Up And Just… Unloaded Directly Into The Dumpster
Image source: Mamaestra
#84 Candy Jackpot
Image source: Long-Bug-1004
#85 This Week’s Aldi Collection
Image source: LivingMoreWithLess
#86 NYC Curb Score: $1500 Herman Miller Chair
Image source: artemarthur
#87 Exciting Haul!
Image source: Downtown_Hand5640
#88 Success Rate About 10%
Image source: Mysterious-Topic-882
#89 Top Shelf Finds!
Image source: celestialstarz
#90 Found This
Image source: PaganBookMomma
#91 It’s Been A Good Week
Image source: No_Detail_9994
#92 Intervened Before They Got Trashed
Image source: ArtaxIsAlive
#93 Did You Know The Dow Is 50,000?
Image source: TotalLiberationBike
#94 I Turned Into The Wrong Apartment Complex At Just The Right Time ☺️
Image source: Miserable-Star7826
#95 One Of My Best Dives To Date
Image source: hatefulmaggot
#96 My Miracle Baby
Image source: boobsandbullets
#97 Valentine Dump
Image source: uncannnie__
#98 They Called It Trash, I Called It A Custom Project. Two Of My Dumpster Dive Stools Fully Restored
Image source: Paul_4x4
#99 The Power Bestowed To Me By The Dumpster Gods Is Too Much To Bear For One Man Alone
Image source: Worldly-Pressure8535
#100 My Favorite Dumpster Dive
Image source: PaganBookMomma
#101 Our TV Was Giving Up The Ghost, And Ended Up Finding A 4K TV Being Tossed Out (With Remote!)
Image source: thenekonomicon
#102 Always Makes Me Sad To Find Homemade Items That Were Clearly Made With Love In The The Trash
Image source: kingofzdom
#103 Cool Dumpster Pants Are A Perfect Fit!
Image source: Useful_Experience613
#104 Found In A Thrift Dumpster
Image source: More-Action4647
#105 Blanket Haul
Image source: Red000Shift
Follow Us