105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

by

There’s a stereotype that dumpster diving is only for people who are financially struggling and have no other choice. But in reality, many do it as a way to reduce waste, help the environment, and give perfectly good items a second life instead of letting them end up in a landfill.

Below, we’ve gathered some amazing finds shared on the Dumpster Diving subreddit. From beautiful furniture to pricey electronics and untouched food, these discoveries show that one person’s trash really can be another’s treasure. Scroll down to see them.

#1 Pizza Owner Found Out That People Are Eating From The Shop’s Garbage. This Is What He Did

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Academic-Pride2162

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

#2 Found This Little Guy In The Trash. Good News We Adopted The Trash Baby Say Hello To Jello

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: downwithus61, downwithus61

#3 I Really Needed This Moral Boost

 I recently lost everything so my dog and I are homeless. I really needed something to go right. I’ve been at a friend’s house cleaning and testing everything. Everything was very well taken care of and almost all the games are complete in box.

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: AxeAddickt

#4 Was Not Expecting To Find These 😢

I’ve been trash picking for a couple years now, just for fun because I love finding cool things. Never in a million years would I have imagined finding something so heartbreaking. Last night, I found 5 kittens abandoned with no food or water. They were left in a box sitting beside a clothes and shoes donation bin.

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: finntendoverse

#5 Found Castle Grayskull

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: _sonidero_

#6 Found A Telescope Next To The Dumpster After A Tenant Moved Out. It Works!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: jaxinslacks

#7 The Curb Gods Have Smiled Upon Me Today

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Big_jilm_313

#8 My Biggest Find Yet

I’ll go in order from least to most exciting: Pretty banged up Samsung monitor, the Xbox steering wheel controller, Corsair keyboard, Xbox 360 with a 120gb HDD, a ton of baseball cards, and obviously the holy grail of this pull, the pc. I wish I knew more about computers but from what I can say is it has: Msi GeForce Rtx 3060, two stick of Corsair ram, DDR4 boost motherboard.

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Oops5653

#9 The New Kind Of Dumpster Diving

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Princesspea23

#10 My Schools Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: hwoverdose789

#11 Surviving W Dumpster Food

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Royal_Tough_9927

#12 Good Timing

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Red000Shift

#13 My Work Threw It Away

My boss threw this in the rear of the store for storage ( to never use again). I asked him about taking it home and he let me. As far as I know, there is still quarters in it.

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Bubbly-Sprinkles-206

#14 Who Would Throw This Away???

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: nalthian

#15 Rescued A Pile Of Late 90s/2000s Movie Posters

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: rokandhardplase

#16 I Found A Baby Dumpster Diver When I Was Dropping Off At The Local Food Pantry

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: ohmeohmyoh3

#17 Super Old Books I Found In A Library Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: tasteofhemlock

#18 Found In Its Box In The Trash, Was Shocked To Find It Worked

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: _lilalx

#19 My Late Husband Were Curb Picking And We Found A $100 Gift Card To Some Fancy Restaurant And We Enjoyed A Free Steak Lunch After Church

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Riflemaiden1992

#20 I’m In Disbelief- The Whole Cereal Aisle Got Thrown Out

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Afraid_Can_3732

#21 Donut You Dare Throw These Donuts Away!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: SorryIHaveNoodleArms

#22 Concluding The Dumpster Dive Experience Of A Lifetime

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Avocado9061

#23 Wow ! My Neighbor Threw These Out

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Marc0521

#24 I Found A $2000 Gaming Laptop Last Night

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Big_Use_440

#25 If You Throw Money Away, I’m Gonna Collect And Claim It! Just Saying

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: BootyfullTrans

#26 $200 Worth Of Candy!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Useful_Experience613

#27 Thanks For Never Cleaning This And Then Throwing It Out! <3

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: fadedspark

#28 I Don’t Even Know

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Electricmothman

#29 This Week’s Spread And A Dumpster Dinner

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: LivingMoreWithLess

#30 I Always Suspected The Grocery Near Me Knew People Were Diving There

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: thegroundhurts

#31 Sorority Sister House Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: HtxBeerDoodeOG

#32 Legendary Pull Today. Thousands Of Fruit Veg And Flower Seeds

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Jumpy-Breadfruit-499

#33 Anyone Need Like 20 Chopped Kayaks?

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: DitchWitchh

#34 Area Wide Yard Sales

Maybe this will help some having conflict on selling things they find. Participated in a community wide yard sale this weekend and made a decent amount in a day. Get that stuff out there and make that money. The economy is a mess.

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Red000Shift

#35 Someone Got Evicted. Dumpster Was Full Of His/Her Stuff

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Spazecowboy

#36 Saved Two Boxes Of These Cans

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Rosebudd100

#37 Found Under A Construction Dumpster Yesterday

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: blueboykc

#38 First Big Score

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: queen_bee1970

#39 An Exciting Afternoon For Dd’ing!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: RussianBusStop

#40 Score!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Independent-Work-165

#41 2nd Score!!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Independent-Work-165

#42 Technicaly In Front Of The Dumpster But Still

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: _sonidero_

#43 I Literally Scored A Bounce House At Sam’s

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: AddendumAny552

#44 Last Nights Find

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: ComprehensiveWay2211

#45 Weirdest Find Yet

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Slurblown

#46 Cops Pulled Up Last Night And Gave Me A Warning About Property Inside Being Owned By The Company That Owns The Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: rideincircles

#47 Skip Dive (With Permission From The Home Buyer) Jackpot! 18k Gold, Platinum And Diamond Edwardian Ring

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Legomatica69

#48 I Did It! Finally Got My Nerve Up

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: ohmeohmyoh3

#49 Anyone Else Enjoy Diving For Treasures During The Rain? Toys For Tots Is About To Rainnnnn Gifts!!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: barabajaggle91

#50 Found These In The Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Kwf995

#51 Food Insecurity Is A Real Thing And This Sub Has Saved My Family

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Mistinthemeadow

#52 Favorite Find!!!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Pitiful-Sprinkles933

#53 One Of My Better Trash Finds

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863

#54 What The?

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: kolsch_man_erwin

#55 Second Haul Ever!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: oliverisadad

#56 Got A Christmas Sweater For The Community Dog From The Ross Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: kingofzdom

#57 A Year Supply Of Toilet Paper And Paper Towels. Dumpster Was Generous Yesterday

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Royal_Tough_9927

#58 Over $1000 Haul After A Power Outage

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Mistinthemeadow

#59 Dumpster Mantle Turned Into Christmas Decoration!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: GauntletVSLC

#60 Treasures Rescued From The Dump From The Other Night

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Beneficial-Sun-5863

#61 My Best Find So Far

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: DogMom1446

#62 Wife And I Looked Out Our Window Tonight To See This 75″ Samsung Smart TV Resting By The Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Recknepsuwu

#63 Christmas Hams Hit The Dumpster Like Clockwork

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Royal_Tough_9927

#64 Happy New Year

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: shlykova

#65 First Dive Success!!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-Topic-882

#66 Best Produce Haul Yet!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Pink_Sock_Bandit

#67 Maybe The Biggest Haul Yet

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: shlykova

#68 Well That’s A New One For Me… This Just Makes Me Wonder What They Throw Away! Diving Is Legal Where I Live And No ‘No Trespassing’ Signs

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Ilikestuffandthingz

#69 First Time Diving And I Hit The Jackpot

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable_Sugar_314

#70 My Very First Night Major Score I Am Hooked!!!!!! Thank You Giys For Inspiring Me!!!!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Long-Bug-1004

#71 Not Sure If This Counts But I Saved These Treasures From The Trash My Boss Was Throwing Away

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: NoBulletTheory

#72 It’s A Shame

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: HijackedHumanity

#73 This Is How A Millennial Can Afford Avocado Toast

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Karenheit911

#74 Today’s Find Sweet

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Shakirawolf

#75 Crazy Finds Today But Also Soooo Much Waste🙄

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: w0ahgrace

#76 Very Grateful For Found Food

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Pippi450

#77 I Rescued All The Squishmallows

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Spiritual_Body3577

#78 Recently Started Diving. Cut Our Food Spending By 90%

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: LivingMoreWithLess

#79 Ive Pulled Over 400 Lbs Of Candle Wax

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Wild-Mention3807

#80 Epson Projector From School Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: More-Action4647

#81 Always Look In Cigar Boxes (14k)

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Cult7Choir

#82 Found This Outside My Apartment

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: YeetsForWeeks

#83 I Think The Truck Pulled Up And Just… Unloaded Directly Into The Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Mamaestra

#84 Candy Jackpot

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Long-Bug-1004

#85 This Week’s Aldi Collection

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: LivingMoreWithLess

#86 NYC Curb Score: $1500 Herman Miller Chair

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: artemarthur

#87 Exciting Haul!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Downtown_Hand5640

#88 Success Rate About 10%

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious-Topic-882

#89 Top Shelf Finds!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: celestialstarz

#90 Found This

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: PaganBookMomma

#91 It’s Been A Good Week

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: No_Detail_9994

#92 Intervened Before They Got Trashed

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: ArtaxIsAlive

#93 Did You Know The Dow Is 50,000?

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: TotalLiberationBike

#94 I Turned Into The Wrong Apartment Complex At Just The Right Time ☺️

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Miserable-Star7826

#95 One Of My Best Dives To Date

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: hatefulmaggot

#96 My Miracle Baby

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: boobsandbullets

#97 Valentine Dump

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: uncannnie__

#98 They Called It Trash, I Called It A Custom Project. Two Of My Dumpster Dive Stools Fully Restored

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Paul_4x4

#99 The Power Bestowed To Me By The Dumpster Gods Is Too Much To Bear For One Man Alone

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Worldly-Pressure8535

#100 My Favorite Dumpster Dive

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: PaganBookMomma

#101 Our TV Was Giving Up The Ghost, And Ended Up Finding A 4K TV Being Tossed Out (With Remote!)

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: thenekonomicon

#102 Always Makes Me Sad To Find Homemade Items That Were Clearly Made With Love In The The Trash

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: kingofzdom

#103 Cool Dumpster Pants Are A Perfect Fit!

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Useful_Experience613

#104 Found In A Thrift Dumpster

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: More-Action4647

#105 Blanket Haul

105 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck While Dumpster Diving (New Pics)

Image source: Red000Shift

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Adults Share The Worst Things Their Teachers Did That They Still Can’t Get Over
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
People Claim To Have Found The Exact “Moment” Sharon And Kelly Osbourne Started Taking Weight Loss Medication
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2026
Hey Pandas, Post A Pic Of A Mountain Scenery (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy Waits For His Wife To Get Pregnant To “Realize” They’re “Incompatible,” Wants To Walk Out
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
150 Dark Humor Jokes For All The Dark Comedy Enthusiasts Out There
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, AITA For Banning My Parents From My House? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025