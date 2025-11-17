“Visible Mending”: 50 Times Folks Didn’t Give Up On Their Favorite Things And Made Them Even Better (New Pics)

There are numerous ways to protect the environment, and it’s up to us to choose the most suitable methods to contribute and help our planet. This is especially crucial now, given the many factors contributing to climate change and the degradation of our beloved Mother Earth.
Today, we’d like to share some of the most inspiring posts from the r/Visiblemending community. Members of this group share brilliant methods for repairing clothing and other items, giving them a second life. Some individuals seek advice from more experienced crafty members by posting photos of their damaged items to initiate discussions and discover the best ways to repair them.
Bored Panda decided to reach out to Ekaterina Haak, who shares “The magic of visible mending” on her Instagram profile. Scroll down to find out what we learned about the craft of mending from the expert in this field.
#1 Problem Solved Thanks To Some Little Soot Sprite Friends!
Image source: gah-bah
#2 You Guys Inspired Me!
Before and after of one of my favorite dresses that had a small stain that bothered me so much that i stopped wearing it. I rose this simple dress from the ashes to make a statement piece I love even more.
Image source: Master_Tinyface
#3 It Was Either This Or Thousands Of Dollars To Replace The Whole Floor, They Don’t Make Tile Like That Anymore
Image source: ProjectDirectory
#4 Thank You To Whichever User Suggested This Cat Scratch Patching. Love It So Much!
Image source: Kootenay85
#5 My 10 Year Old Mended My Jeans For Me
Image source: LetoTheTyrant
#6 Patched And Covered A Rip Next To My Jeans’ Pocket! It’s My First Big Attempt At Decorative Embroidery
Image source: VampireSprite
#7 He Didn’t Want To Throw This Rug Away Because It Belonged To His Grandmother
Image source: Lions-not-sheep
#8 Snoopy Shirt Had A Hole, So I Added A Little Woodstock
Image source: JayXFour
#9 Mom Patched A Quilt. Pup Has Been Gone A Couple Years Now, But This Lives On
Image source: Final_Meaning_2030
#10 Owl Lost An Eye. My 7yo Asked Me To Make An Eyepatch. Owl Is Now Ready For A New Career As A Pirate
Image source: rvodenh
#11 I Fixed My Lamp Using The Stained Glass Soldering Technique, I Was Told You Guys Might Like It
Image source: Shinylittlelamp
#12 Patched A Small Tear In My Jacket With A Small Felt Bandaid
Image source: I-OPsych
#13 My First Time Embroidering! I Hid A Bleach Stain Under A Crocodile
Image source: HumusGoose
#14 This Patch Might Bite You In The…rear Pocket Of The Vintage Jeans I Patched. Scrap Of Stretchy Fabric And Sashiko Thread
Image source: Art_Is_Basic
#15 Embroidered On Flowers To Cover Some Paint Splatters
Image source: spaceyblob
#16 My Favorite Overalls Might Eventually Be More Crochet Cotton Than Denim
Image source: twin_weenis
#17 Embroidered A Little Throwback Dino To Cover A BBQ Sauce Stain
Image source: Lovingbutdifferent
#18 Covered Up A Bleach Stain With A French Knot Sheep!
Image source: Baramitzvah
#19 When We’re Not Sure A Blanket Stitch Will Be Enough, We Embroider. Overachievers Unite For Mending Glory!
Image source: megheanne
#20 Covered A Small Stain On My Bra
Image source: yeilasparkles
#21 My First Decorative Mend! My Partner’s Moth Eaten Cashmere Sweater Needed Some Love
Image source: halfsewn
#22 My Mom Had A Hole In Her Jeans. Now She Has A Poppy Sticking Out Of Her Pocket
Image source: bigbummedbaboon
#23 The Cats Clawed Up The Side Of The Chair, I Think You Guys Will Like How My Mom Fixed It Up
Image source: Mems137
#24 Finished!!
These took such a while, but I’m so happy with the end result. I reinforced several thin spots and puckering areas with patches underneath then added lots of embellishments. I like to think of this as my ode to Monet’s water lillies.
Image source: kittyissocrafty
#25 Mended A Couple Of Split Laundry Baskets
Image source: kindapinkypurple
#26 Mending Hole In Jeans With Rainbow Weave + Patching From Behind
Image source: mirrorkeydev
#27 A Sharpie Leaked In My Scrubs Pocket And Didn’t Come Out After Several Washes. I Do Work At An Animal Shelter, So I Embroidered A Cat Over The Stain
Image source: bahamutangel
#28 Can’t Mend His Bones So I’m Mending His Shirt
My son was in an accident where someone ran a red light and hit him on his motorcycle. three surgeries and a month later I got his personal effects including his Joyce manor shirt. I washed it up and stitched up where the EMTs cut through his clothing.
Image source: Advanced_Crab8702
#29 Upcycled/Patched/Jeans & Ankara
Image source: afrykanized
#30 Headphone Pad Fell Off – Chrocheted It Back On!
Image source: feeling_supersonic
#31 Heavily Darned 1000 Year Old Tunic From Egypt
The blue and possibly the brocade are “original”, and everything else is mending. Some darns match, some don’t, and the brown in the middle is quite decorative, but it’s darning too. The museum notes indicate that something about the construction suggests this may have originally been an adult garment, which was then cut down for a child. And then mended, and mended again, most likely passed down to someone else and someone else and someone after that. This is YEARS of wear & loving mending, and on a small garment that means no one could have worn it their whole life, so we’re seeing the history of multiple people who cared about this garment, and cared for it, and kept using it. Fantastic.
Image source: cranefly_
#32 My Favorite Hoodie Had A Huge Tear In It So I Made My First Attempt At Visible Mending
Image source: doneitdan
#33 Squishmallow First Aid
Image source: sockphotos
#34 My First Attempt. I Had A Rip Going Up The Entire Side Of The Pocket. I Tried Some Darning And Then Some Simple Embroidery. The Pocket Is Still Usable
Image source: EmmaSweetTea
#35 My Sock Had A Hole In It. My Six Year Old Removed It From My Foot And Mended It. I Think I’ll Keep It This Way
Image source: bradmont
#36 Some Mended Stairs I Came Across
Image source: romvesn
#37 Color Changing Thread Is My Favorite For Mending
Image source: Substantial_Bus_130
#38 Mended A Small Hole In A T-Shirt With Cross Stitch
Image source: Bluebird_pi
#39 This Is How I Repair My Dress
Image source: HangChu
#40 Victim Of A Dog Attack Gets Reconstructive Surgery
Image source: ta_kala
#41 Patched Chair
Image source: panda_bae67
#42 Someone Chewed A Hole In The Beautiful Quilt My Friend Made. Friend Sent Scraps, Thread And A Letter For The Offender
Image source: pepperonipizzatarian
#43 Everywhere There Is Now A Pigeon There Once A Moth-Hole
The pigeons are needle-felted. For the holes that were larger than one or two knitted loops I used extra strong thread to sew them shut before starting the felting process.
Image source: kautskybaby
#44 A Planter In Ravello, Italy
Image source: JRiggles
#45 Fixed The Cuffs Of A Hoodie With Hand Sewing And Crochet
Image source: EventualLandscape
#46 “Repaired” My Granddaughter’s Stick Unicorn
Last time she was here she kept nagging me to fix this little 2 cm. seam opening. So instead of taking the 3 seconds to just sew it back together, I backed it with blood red flannel, added some big black “stitches” over it, then a Velcro band-aid with optional removal felt pool of blood. She’ll love it.
The poor unicorn has a hard life & is used mostly as a weapon to bop her big sister, FYI.
Image source: GrandmainWA
#47 Had Some Rips On These Chinos, As Well As Some Stains – Covered Them Up With Leaves
Image source: mrfabulousdesigns
#48 I Salvaged Some Over-Distressed Jeans By Sewing Some Doilies In. Someone Suggested I Share Them Here
Image source: YoureNotAGenius
#49 I Got Hair Dye On My Collar. Oh Well, Mending Time!
Image source: fancy-francy
#50 Doggo Got A Hold Of My Favorite Dress So I Tried Visible Mending For The First Time
Image source: ren_aine
