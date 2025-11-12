Autism Series: Life Favors To Those Who See Things Differently

by

Autism series is my recent art subject, inspired by an autistic boy, We are always finding the perfect person , but by learning to see an imperfect person in perfectly, Life favours to those who see things differently . Autist kids are so unique , they get to experience the world in very different way, they can see the wind, hear the bee singing and feel incredible emotion flowing from those who are care for them. Most people don’t understand them, as these group of autistic kid, they do have their feeling , thinking and emotion, just they act in the different way.. They have difficulties in social and emotional connections and difficulties in using or understanding gestures and sometimes a total lack of facial expression.

I hope that through my painting, it can bring more attention and awareness to the public with compassion, love and acceptance.

More info: saatchiart.com

Autism Series : Title : Purity

Autism Series: Life Favors To Those Who See Things Differently

Autism series :Title : Freedom

Autism Series: Life Favors To Those Who See Things Differently

Autism Series : Title :Toy

Autism Series: Life Favors To Those Who See Things Differently

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Flipping Virgins”
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2018
23 Images To Test Your Color Vision: See If You’re Among The Few Who Get Them All Right
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Ranking All of the Family Feud Hosts in the Show’s History
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
Why We’ll be Watching Tokyo Vice on HBO Max
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2022
6-Year-Old Genius Stumps Math Teacher With Brilliant Answer To Math Problem
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Couple Braves The Cold For Their Engagement Photoshoot And The Photos Are Breathtaking
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.