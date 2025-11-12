Autism Series: Life Favors To Those Who See Things Differently

Autism series is my recent art subject, inspired by an autistic boy, We are always finding the perfect person , but by learning to see an imperfect person in perfectly, Life favours to those who see things differently . Autist kids are so unique , they get to experience the world in very different way, they can see the wind, hear the bee singing and feel incredible emotion flowing from those who are care for them. Most people don’t understand them, as these group of autistic kid, they do have their feeling , thinking and emotion, just they act in the different way.. They have difficulties in social and emotional connections and difficulties in using or understanding gestures and sometimes a total lack of facial expression.
I hope that through my painting, it can bring more attention and awareness to the public with compassion, love and acceptance.
More info: saatchiart.com
Autism Series : Title : Purity
Autism series :Title : Freedom
Autism Series : Title :Toy
