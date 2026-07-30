Viral ‘Red Bikini Woman’ Reveals Where She Is Now After Her Party Video Hit 100M Views And Shares Plans Ahead

Océane, the 20-year-old French national who went viral as the “Red Bikini Woman” last week after her foam party dance video amassed over 100 million views, has opened up about navigating life in the spotlight.
She revealed that plans are already underway to turn the attention on her into financial opportunities, adding that she has received several job offers “in a very short period of time.”
However, the fame has also come with its share of negativity.
Océane said she has faced numerous hateful comments online but added that she finds it fair and expected, describing such reactions as “one of the consequences” of being popular.
Red Bikini Woman discusses future opportunities after gaining millions of views worldwide
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The video that turned Océane into an internet sensation is only 13 seconds long and was taken without her knowledge in Lloret de Mar, Spain.
She, however, confirmed in a July 29 interview with LadBible that she consented to the video being shared online.
About her fame, she told the outlet, “I still can’t quite believe everything that is happening,” adding, “But I’m really happy because this all happened while I was simply being myself.”
“I wasn’t wearing any makeup. I was just enjoying my vacation with my friends.”
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As the conversation segued into what she has planned for the future, the youngster revealed she has been approached by several “fashion and swimwear brands.”
She admitted to being interested in doing a swimwear ad if “the right opportunity comes along.”
Océane added that she has “signed with a team” and is depending on them to guide her.
Amid the several offers, she said she is “trying to stay grounded,” adding, “I know how quickly things can change on social media.”
Océane addresses speculation that she could use her fame to pursue a career in adult entertainment
“My goal isn’t to take advantage of this buzz by joining platforms like OnlyF*ns.
“I completely respect the women who choose that path, but it’s not the direction I want to take. I believe I have other things to offer,” Océane said.
She revealed her biggest dream is to become a DJ and perform worldwide.
Océane said she also realizes she needs to “work hard” to build a career, as a viral video can open doors, but hard work is what ensures long-term success.
“I trust the team around me to help choose the right projects that make sense for the long term,” she noted.
Océane has been compared to two past internet sensations following her sudden rise to fame
“Get ready for Hawk Tuah part two,” a netizen commented.
“This is Ibiza Final Boss all over again,” added another.
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The former comment referred to 24-year-old Haley Welch, who went viral after appearing in a street interview conducted by Tim and Dee TV in 2024.
When asked what makes a man “go crazy” in bed, she said, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing!”
Since then, Welch, who previously worked in a bedspring factory, has launched her own merchandise and inked a deal with streaming platform Kick to capitalize on her fame.
She also launched a podcast called Talk Tuah and even made a cameo in Glen Powell’s TV show Chad Powers.
Her most scrutinized venture, however, was launching a cryptocurrency called $HAWK.
She is worth $500K, according to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of writing.
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As for the latter comment, it referred to Jack Kay, 26, who went viral for sporting a distinctive bowl-cut hairstyle at an Ibiza club in August 2025.
Previously working in the construction industry, Kay has since signed a deal with fashion brand BoohooMAN, starred in a Channel 4 documentary, reportedly made £60,000 from personal appearances, and released music in partnership with Carnao Beats.
He is currently worth a reported £2 million, according to Metro.
Océane expressed gratitude to her fans in an Instagram video
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your messages, kindness, and support. Thousands of you are encouraging me, and it really touches my heart,” she said on July 24.
“Let’s just be ourselves,” she added. “We are free to be who we are.”
In a previous video, Océane especially thanked the women who celebrated her unfiltered, free-spirited self.
“The support from the girls in Lloret de Mar and then, like, every woman really, in the end. I’m very happy this way,” she said.
“The next overnight millionaire,” a netizen said about Océane
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