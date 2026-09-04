“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

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Vinted is an online marketplace where people can buy and sell secondhand stuff, from vintage dresses to old film cameras. The idea is pretty simple: you list something you no longer want, someone decides to buy it, and the deal is done. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to work.

In reality, things can get a lot more chaotic. Buyers and sellers get into bizarre arguments in the chat, while some listings are so strange you have to wonder who thought posting them was a good idea. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest and most unhinged things that have happened on Vinted. Scroll down to see for yourself.

#1 Selling My Royal Crown

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Logical-Emu-2786

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

#2 Why Do Sellers List Super Cheap Items Just To Cancel?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Extra_Dog8421

#3 “Freebies” 😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: GuresFanas

Remember when finding the perfect secondhand treasure actually required some legwork? If you wanted a pleated vintage skirt or had your heart set on a fabulous leopard-print coat, you might spend an afternoon making your way through thrift stores and hoping luck was on your side.

Then online marketplaces came along, and suddenly all that digging could be done from the sofa. With a few searches and some scrolling, the wardrobes of thousands of strangers were right there on your phone.

#4 One Day I Bought A Mystery Package Thinking It’s Filled With Clothes… Never Doing It Again

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Smol_Issy

#5 Guess What I Am Gonna Do Next

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Basket6819

#6 When Your Item Makes Someone’s Day

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Angelwings17

Vinted’s own story began with a wardrobe that needed clearing out. In 2008, Milda Mitkutė was moving apartments in Vilnius, Lithuania, and wanted a simple way to sell clothes she no longer wanted.

She brought the idea up to her friend Justas Janauskas at a party, although he initially doubted that many other people would have the same need. So they asked the guests around them. Their very informal market research changed his mind, and the two went on to create Vinted together.

#7 Live Laugh Love Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Humble_Frosting_9620

#8 How Do I Even Reply To This?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: itsleah11x

#9 I Couldn’t Stop Laughing When They Sent This Photo

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: marayrayy

The pair soon built the website, and they were in such a rush to get it up and running that they even forgot one pretty crucial detail: the “buy” button. Luckily, their friends noticed, Janauskas quickly fixed it, and Mitkutė went on to sell 40 of her own items in the first week.

From there, it was only a matter of time before the platform grew far beyond its Lithuanian beginnings. Today, Vinted has more than 105 million users around the world and operates in 27 countries.

#10 I Hate People Like This

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Cryaboutitbabes

#11 Absolutely Exceptional Exchange On Vinted This Morning

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Ezlr99

#12 Stop With The Sob Stories

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: WrinklyHorseCock

Of course, put that many people in one digital marketplace and a little chaos is inevitable. Someone might list a cracked phone case for $1, while someone else spends days trying to knock 50 cents off the price of a T-shirt. Others recruit their cats as models, posing them next to whatever they’re hoping to sell.

Some buyers send unbelievably cheeky offers, and sellers occasionally fire back with replies that turn a tiny negotiation into a full-blown feud. The exchanges can get so ridiculous that you start wondering whether real people are actually typing them.

#13 Asking For My Item For Free

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: drhotttdog

#14 I Hate It When Sellers List Their Clothes Under The Wrong Colour!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: First_Map_7376

#15 Why Are So Many People Like This?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: chloeb2502

These kinds of interactions aren’t unique to Vinted. They can be explained by something called the “online disinhibition effect.”

In simple terms, people often feel less restrained online than they would face-to-face. On the app, the stranger you’re dealing with is often little more than a username and a profile picture.

Dr Bernie Hogan, an associate professor and senior research fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute, told Cosmopolitan that this can make it “harder to think of other people as people,” leaving us with less incentive to behave politely.

#16 Reminder To Always Wash Your Purchases When They Arrive

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Flapjack_K

#17 I Have Found A Unicorn

I was looking for a camera lens the other day, and right from the start the experience was surprisingly incredible, as the seller even took the lens to a photo shop for them to check it out before shipping it to me.

Fast forward to today, and I open the package to this 🌈

Apparently the lens box was too big for the shipping modality, so they had to fold it and take out the lens itself, which was no problem at all, since they wrap it with a neck warmer that I also got as a freebie. Everything explained in a handwritten note in Spanish, my native language, but I suspect not that of the sender (the Spanish is impeccable, but their profile locates them in Belgium), which is another level of attentiveness.

I already told you via chat, but thank you, kind stranger! :)

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Daucco

#18 Satisfactory? They’re Falling Apart 🤦🏻‍♀️

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: CherryLeafy101

You also have to consider how used we’ve become to getting things almost instantly online. Psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo told Cosmopolitan that this culture of immediacy can leave us with less patience. Add tiredness and the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, and a lot of us are already stressed before we even open the app.

By the time someone logs onto Vinted after a hard day and starts negotiating over a pair of used trainers, they may have very little tolerance left for a slow reply or an offer they consider insulting.

#19 Why Would You Possibly Package It Like This? 😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: adorablecookies

#20 Well This Is A First!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Bigtittygothgfxo

#21 Ho’s In Different Area Codes

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: AnastasiaDevlin

Still, having Vinted around is pretty great. It gives clothes and other belongings a second life, while making secondhand shopping much easier than spending an afternoon hunting through thrift stores and hoping you stumble across the right thing.

Every now and then, though, you may have to deal with an especially strange buyer or seller along the way. At least when those conversations go completely off the rails, the rest of the internet gets some excellent entertainment out of them.

#22 I Hate The “Gifts”. I Don’t Want Your Trash

So someone sent me those “gifts” with the dress I bought. I really don’t need or want those things and don’t even have anyone to give it to. Chocolate, okay, but even that is totally unnecessary. Sorry but I really don’t want that ugly angel or ugly cheap earrings I DIDN’T ORDER. What am I supposed to do with it? Throw it away instead of you? Were you cleaning out your house or something? So annoying.

I. Don’t. Want. Your. Trash.

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: OrochimarusTestSbjct

#23 Was I Wrong To Question This?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: 97_hla

#24 But… How??

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Roxygen1

#25 This Interaction Made My Day🤣

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: percival200

#26 My Favourite Thing I’ve Seen On Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: thedoorlord

#27 Is This A Problem?😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: DazzlingDebate3291

#28 I’m Losing My Mind

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Fox_3209

#29 How Do I React To This

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Due_Seaworthiness799

#30 I Always Include “I Have Cats, And While Attempts To Remove All Hairs Have Been Made, Some May Remain” In The Description. But This Seller Needn’t Bother!

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: _BeckyBoo_

#31 Are People Getting Cheekier?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: IllustriousBee1789

#32 I Am Cackling

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Honeybee4796

#33 Get Him On The Cover Of Vogue

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: justlurking303

#34 Hey, I Ordered A Mario Game, Not Toff… Oh, Ok, Nvm

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: aNN1MaL

#35 Stop Scrunching Shirts 😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: m3Ii55a

#36 Pet Duck In Photos

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: TechnicalConfidence

#37 Ive Never Understood

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Visible-Rich-6604

#38 What’s The Most Unhinged Item Description You’ve Ever Seen?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: N0rska

#39 How My Order Arrived😭😂

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Complete_Ad6687

#40 Well It’s Definitely Something

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: authieljoy

#41 Vinted Doesn’t Stop To Surprise Me 🤔

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Expensive-Mango-2988

#42 Reminder To Completely Check Pockets In Bags Before Selling Especially The Hidden Ones

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Acrobatic-Call9283

#43 My Orders Keep Coming With Bible Verses And Christian-Based “Extras”

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: entcanta333

#44 Was Wrapping Up A Non Fragile Item And Got A Fright LOL

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Excellent-Jump1414

#45 Bought An Anime Poster. Recieved This Message

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: VoidDoughnut

#46 5 Pound With Extra Aura

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: AJTally_

#47 Cute Model

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: clayxf

#48 It’s Ysl Tho

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Scary-Finish-5461

#49 Can People Please Stop Selling Shein

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: CompetitiveCream1071

#50 Just Bought This…

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Imaginary-Egg-4171

#51 I’m Gonna Go Ahead And Say I Probably Got Scammed

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: rocco-a

#52 Stop Using AI On Your Listings 😭😭😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: kitty_d0ll6

#53 Girl Just Throw Away Your Trash 😭

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: NecessaryBowl

#54 But If I Post An Item Against White Background I Get My Listing Deleted 🫠

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Rich-Ad-3087

#55 Most Egregious ‘New Without Tags’ I’ve Ever Seen

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: suckmitosis_

#56 Hating New Photo Trend

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: easybeasty

#57 Whose Kid Is On Vinted?

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: josie-salazar

#58 Brought A Jumper And The Seller Sent Me 4 Unused Pantyliners With The Jumper?????

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: loveIution

#59 Why Are People So Lazy?…

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Lucky_Mycologist_283

#60 Skirt Flooding My Feed

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: troubling_onion

#61 Dear Sellers, Pls Don’t Go Overboard With The “Gifts” 😭🙏

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: yukimitsune

#62 Please Don’t Sell Your Pets On Vinted

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: No-Choice9809

#63 So I Came Across This Vinted Account

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: undergroundice

#64 Pokémon Card With A Side Of Antidepressants

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: VaderBreaker

#65 I’m Crying

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: kaiittlou

#66 Humans Are So Kind Sometimes

I purchased the above bag which was handmade by a lovely woman, after I bought it she messaged thanking me and so I told her that I was getting it for year 10 as a school bag and that was that. Today I went to pick it up and upon opening my parcel I saw a post it note saying that she’d made me a pencil case for me to use that matches the bag. I didn’t have a new pencil case and was just planning on using my previous one. I love this so much!!! gosh I just love people, this genuinely made my week 🩷

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Aggressive_Air_1360

#67 Please… Empty Your Belongings Before Selling Them…

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: lxshlouise

#68 Nearly Spritzed Some Perfume Before Remembering I Could Be Sued 🥲

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: isanyoneoutthere1

#69 The Speed Of You Lot Is Actually Terrifying, Couldn’t Even Wait Until Boxing Day 😂

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: Statttter

#70 I Literally Cannot Cope With This App Any More

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: HotDingo8303

#71 Love Responses Like These 🥰

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: 37doubleheaven

#72 I Will Forever Be Grateful For Those Who Sell On Their Good Quality Baby Items For An Affordable Price

“Am I The Vinted Idiot?”: 72 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second And Third Take (New Pics)

Image source: SyrupMoney4237

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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