58-Year-Old Grandma Sews Costumes For Her Amazing Cosplays (30 Pics)

Retirement can become rather dull for many senior citizens: there’s not a lot to do, and it tends to become repetitive and boring. But not to Marina Badianova, a 58-year-old from St. Petersburg, who’s very active in creating her own cosplays with the help of a few talented photographers. By now, she has done dozens of cosplays in the themes of steampunk, history, folklore, and fairy tales, and she even revealed that some of her outfits haven’t even been tested yet!
It all started when she had to pick out clothes for her daughter’s photo session. She really enjoyed the process, and she began to dress up for such occasions. The stylish lady once went home in her boho-style clothes, and a young photographer came up to her to ask for a photo of her. She was excited and also terrified, as she didn’t know what she was doing. So she decided to get some experience. She went to one of the photo sessions, and enjoyed success. From that point onwards, she dove deep into the hobby.
It was back in 2015. Over the last six years, she has been a pirate, an empress, a duchess, an old hag, a witch, a villager, a badass steampunk lady, and many other roles. The former student of Yulia Sobolevskaya “International Center for Cinema Professions” film school shows quite a talent for it. Marina creates the props and costumes herself. Not only does she sew, she also teaches others free of charge. She sources her own materials from second-hand stores and flea markets. Her favorite market is on Udelnaya, where she avows that you can find treasures for a penny.
More info: vk.com
#1
Image source: Marina Badianova
#2
Image source: Marina Badianova
#3
Image source: Marina Badianova
#4
Image source: Marina Badianova
#5
Image source: Marina Badianova
#6
Image source: Marina Badianova
#7
Image source: Marina Badianova
#8
Image source: Marina Badianova
#9
Image source: Marina Badianova
#10
Image source: Marina Badianova
#11
Image source: Marina Badianova
#12
Image source: Marina Badianova
#13
Image source: Marina Badianova
#14
Image source: Marina Badianova
#15
Image source: Marina Badianova
#16
Image source: Marina Badianova
#17
Image source: Marina Badianova
#18
Image source: Marina Badianova
#19
Image source: Marina Badianova
#20
Image source: Marina Badianova
#21
Image source: Marina Badianova
#22
Image source: Marina Badianova
#23
Image source: Marina Badianova
#24
Image source: Marina Badianova
#25
Image source: Marina Badianova
#26
Image source: Marina Badianova
#27
Image source: Marina Badianova
#28
Image source: Marina Badianova
#29
Image source: Marina Badianova
#30
Image source: Marina Badianova
Follow Us