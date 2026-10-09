This Page Shared 39 New Adorable Vintage Photos Of Children With Their Cats

There’s something especially heartwarming about old photographs of children with their pets. The clothes, hairstyles, and surroundings may look very different from what we’re used to today, but the affection between a child and a cat feels just as familiar. Whether it’s a little one proudly holding a kitten for the camera or two companions enjoying a quiet moment together, these images remind us that some things never really change.
This time, we’re returning to Cats of Yore, a social media page run by Molly Hodgdon, whose wonderful collection of vintage feline photographs we’ve featured before. However, this new selection has a particularly sweet theme: children and their beloved cats. The photographs come from Molly’s personal collection and capture everything from carefully posed portraits to playful, affectionate moments shared many decades ago.
Scroll down to enjoy these charming glimpses into the past, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos. We’d also love to hear whether you grew up with a feline friend of your own!
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Image source: catsofyore
One of the interesting things about these photographs is how little is known about many of the people and animals in them. Molly has collected them over the years, often without any accompanying information. As a result, the children’s names, the cats’ identities, and even the exact dates and locations of most of the pictures remain a mystery.
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Still, there’s something special about photographs that have survived long after the stories behind them have been forgotten, and the humans and cats captured are now just memories. At some point, someone thought these moments were worth capturing and preserving. And now, years or even generations later, they’re finding a whole new audience of cat lovers.
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Looking through the collection, it’s easy to imagine the personalities behind the pictures. Some children seem delighted to show off their furry companions, while others appear perfectly content simply sitting beside them. And, of course, the cats themselves don’t always look particularly interested in having their pictures taken, which is at this point a rather familiar feline attitude.
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Although we may never learn the stories behind most of these photographs, they offer a lovely reminder of just how long cats have been an important part of family life. Cameras, fashions, and childhoods have changed considerably, but the joy of growing up with a furry friend seems to have stayed much the same.
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In the year 1948, this cat was photographed, and on the back, someone wrote his name: “Puddin.”
Image source: catsofyore
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