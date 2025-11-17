Hey Pandas, Share Your Healthy Recipes (Closed)

I have nothing to make healthy! Please, help!
#1
take a bowl of vanilla green yogurt
in another bowl, take some dark chocolate and add some coconut oil and melt
pour it over the yogurt
freeze for about 2 hours or until the chocolate forms a hard shell.
enjoy besties ✨
#2
I usually eat this snack before doing sports. what makes it nice is that it is simple and easy to change. Not so nice is that it isn’t easy to take along.
I usually take 2 of the following fruits:
Handful of blueberries
Handful of grapes, halved
Handful of strawberries, halves
Half an apple, chopped into small cubes
Then 2 heaped tablespoons of skyr (you can also use yogurt, however I use this because it’s higher in protein), along with a handful of semi-crushed walnuts, some dried fruits such as raisins or cranberries, and half a tea spoon of chia seeds.
It’s really easy to adapt to whatever fruits you like. And if it doesn’t taste too nice, you can also add a teaspoon of jam (I find this unnecessary, as the fruit gives enough flavour)
#3
This is one of my person favorites: https://www.unicornsinthekitchen.com/ash-reshteh-persian-noodle-soup/
#4
It all depends on what you like eating? Any allergies? Restrictions?
Some general rules of thumb..
Bake, steam or roast lean meats like chicken, turkey, fish. Same as veggies.
Use healthy oils, like olive oil. Use seasonings!
Fore more flavor, cook rice, couscous, quinoa, in broth or stock.
Substitute sour cream or heavy cream for greek yogurt, or milk for 2% or skim or an oat or nut based milk like almond, cashew or oats.
There’s loads of ways to make things healthy. Just 1 major tip though. Read the recipe, start to finish, and read all the notes, tips, sub suggestions, and the comments. Sometimes recipes CAN’T be made the same or turn out the same if you make substitutions.
If you could give us a bit more info on what you’re looking for, I’m sure we could all help even better.
I have an overnight oats with greek yogurt and fruit baked casserole recipe.
I have a tuna and shells pasta salad recipe with veggies.
I have a chickpea salad sandwich recipe.
Let us know.
#5
Lettuce =D we could all use some more veggies in our life. If you ever get the urge to snack, carrots are good for that and your eyesight.
I don’t know any recipes though, sorry 😓
#6
Whenever I feel drop and having an early symptom of flu, I always drink a warm whiskey + honey and rest early. It’ll cancel the flu!
#7
Coffee! Drink at least two cups a day (or one REALLY BIG one). It has lots of nifty antioxidants and if you have breathing problems can actually help your lungs. Some might say that you shouldn’t drink too much, but I’m 54 and I’ve been drinking it since I’m 11 and am in excellent health…well, physically at least…
