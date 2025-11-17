40 Of The Most Creative Vintage Ads That Show Just How Different The World Used To Be

Getting an old magazine or newspaper is a fantastic way to start exploring the past. See how people once used their language, what was included, and excluded. Memorizing events is all fine and dandy, but these don’t actually show how people would approach everyday life. Advertisements are a great way to approach what people liked and wanted.
Through the magic of the internet, we now are able to catalog and share all sorts of ads from the past online.
#1 Advertisement For Bacardi Rum Warning Against The Dangers Of Drunk Driving (1986)
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#2 Man Looking For A Wife In 1865
Image source: dannydutch1
#3 They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958
Image source: 80sforeverr
#4 Honestly The Graffiti Is Better
Image source: burgermiester288
#5 Ray Ban 1998 Ad
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#6 When I’m 64
Image source: Yahtrok
#7 Remember Digging Through The Entertainment Section Of The Newspaper To Find The Movie Listings?
Image source: Kevin_Finkel
#8 Best Buy, 1999
Image source: TommyAdagio
#9 Electricity Was New Once. These Signs Were Mostly In Hotel Rooms And Other Public Places
Image source: Gwendolyn7777
#10 Remember When Brach’s Pick A Mix Was The Best Thing About Going To The Grocery Store? (1970s)
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#11 Jester Wools (1947, UK)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#12 1978 Star Wars Vaccination Ad
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#13 Garfield Telephone By Tyco (1978)
Image source: TaimSolas
#14 Esprit (1980’s)
Image source: lovemypennydog
#15 With A Smile
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#16 In 1962, Bette Davis Placed This Ad In Variety
Image source: DualCay0te
#17 Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)
Image source: lovemypennydog
#18 “Someday Roads Will Tell Cars Where To Go” Gm (1969)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#19 Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996
Image source: DualCay0te
#20 “Is Your Kid Living In A Dream World?” Ad Placed In Ebony Magazine Encouraging Minorities To Pursue Stem Careers. General Electric, 1979
Image source: AspireAgain
#21 1988 Penn Tennis Ball Ad Promoting The French Open
Image source: morganmonroe81
#22 Pan American Airlines (1956)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#23 One Oregon Newspaper Clip Reads: “We Appeal To Your Civil Patriotism To Co-Operate With Us In Our Effort To Stamp Out The Spanish Influenza Or “Flu” Plague In Portland By Wearing A Mask.”
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#24 Sony Walkman 1980
Image source: susierabbit
#25 I’m Pretty Sure Everyone Had One Of These
Image source: Ebonystealth
#26 Vintage Soda Cans Dates Unknown
Image source: 70sTimewarp58
#27 American Airlines, 1971
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#28 This TV Looks Like It’s Going To Kill Her!
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Apple Computers Late 90s
Image source: Djf47021
#30 1950s Ad For Methedrine Brand Methamphetamine Hydrochloride (Aka Speed)
Image source: lythy2016
#31 Pizza Hut Oven In Sears Catalog (1977) “Put Up The ‘Official’ Sign And You’re In Business!”
Image source: lemmycaution25
#32 Game Boy Ad 1990s
Image source: Djf47021
#33 Ge Widescreen 1000 – General Electric Performance Television – 1978
Image source: XboxSpectre
#34 How To Carry 20 Megabytes Of Data Around In 1985
Image source: reddit.com
#35 1965 Ge Ad
Image source: morganmonroe81
#36 Life Savers ~ Fancy Fruits (1965)
Image source: TaimSolas
#37 “Past Present Future?”, Western Electric, 1959
Image source: AspireAgain
#38 Panasonic “Don’t Listen To Squares” 1973
Image source: lemmycaution25
#39 Ad From A Finnish Teen/Music Magazine Suosikki 1983
Image source: olarinoid
#40 Mcdonald’s, 1987 Ad
Image source: Paul-Belgium
