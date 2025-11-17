40 Of The Most Creative Vintage Ads That Show Just How Different The World Used To Be

Getting an old magazine or newspaper is a fantastic way to start exploring the past. See how people once used their language, what was included, and excluded. Memorizing events is all fine and dandy, but these don’t actually show how people would approach everyday life. Advertisements are a great way to approach what people liked and wanted. 

Through the magic of the internet, we now are able to catalog and share all sorts of ads from the past online. So prepare to look into a different time as you scroll through, be sure to upvote our favorites and comment your thoughts on these truly vintage ads below. 

#1 Advertisement For Bacardi Rum Warning Against The Dangers Of Drunk Driving (1986)

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#2 Man Looking For A Wife In 1865

Image source: dannydutch1

#3 They All Got The Vaccine.. Except Dad, 1958

Image source: 80sforeverr

#4 Honestly The Graffiti Is Better

Image source: burgermiester288

#5 Ray Ban 1998 Ad

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#6 When I’m 64

Image source: Yahtrok

#7 Remember Digging Through The Entertainment Section Of The Newspaper To Find The Movie Listings?

Image source: Kevin_Finkel

#8 Best Buy, 1999

Image source: TommyAdagio

#9 Electricity Was New Once. These Signs Were Mostly In Hotel Rooms And Other Public Places

Image source: Gwendolyn7777

#10 Remember When Brach’s Pick A Mix Was The Best Thing About Going To The Grocery Store? (1970s)

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#11 Jester Wools (1947, UK)

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#12 1978 Star Wars Vaccination Ad

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#13 Garfield Telephone By Tyco (1978)

Image source: TaimSolas

#14 Esprit (1980’s)

Image source: lovemypennydog

#15 With A Smile

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#16 In 1962, Bette Davis Placed This Ad In Variety

Image source: DualCay0te

#17 Cottonelle Colored Toilet Paper (1982)

Image source: lovemypennydog

#18 “Someday Roads Will Tell Cars Where To Go” Gm (1969)

Image source: Ebonystealth

#19 Daihatsu Hijet Ad From 1996

Image source: DualCay0te

#20 “Is Your Kid Living In A Dream World?” Ad Placed In Ebony Magazine Encouraging Minorities To Pursue Stem Careers. General Electric, 1979

Image source: AspireAgain

#21 1988 Penn Tennis Ball Ad Promoting The French Open

Image source: morganmonroe81

#22 Pan American Airlines (1956)

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#23 One Oregon Newspaper Clip Reads: “We Appeal To Your Civil Patriotism To Co-Operate With Us In Our Effort To Stamp Out The Spanish Influenza Or “Flu” Plague In Portland By Wearing A Mask.”

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#24 Sony Walkman 1980

Image source: susierabbit

#25 I’m Pretty Sure Everyone Had One Of These

Image source: Ebonystealth

#26 Vintage Soda Cans Dates Unknown

Image source: 70sTimewarp58

#27 American Airlines, 1971

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#28 This TV Looks Like It’s Going To Kill Her!

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Apple Computers Late 90s

Image source: Djf47021

#30 1950s Ad For Methedrine Brand Methamphetamine Hydrochloride (Aka Speed)

Image source: lythy2016

#31 Pizza Hut Oven In Sears Catalog (1977) “Put Up The ‘Official’ Sign And You’re In Business!”

Image source: lemmycaution25

#32 Game Boy Ad 1990s

Image source: Djf47021

#33 Ge Widescreen 1000 – General Electric Performance Television – 1978

Image source: XboxSpectre

#34 How To Carry 20 Megabytes Of Data Around In 1985

Image source: reddit.com

#35 1965 Ge Ad

Image source: morganmonroe81

#36 Life Savers ~ Fancy Fruits (1965)

Image source: TaimSolas

#37 “Past Present Future?”, Western Electric, 1959

Image source: AspireAgain

#38 Panasonic “Don’t Listen To Squares” 1973

Image source: lemmycaution25

#39 Ad From A Finnish Teen/Music Magazine Suosikki 1983

Image source: olarinoid

#40 Mcdonald’s, 1987 Ad

Image source: Paul-Belgium

