How Ads From Today’s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950’s

by

Advertising, as well as a lot of other fields, has had to adapt to the evolution of technology. And we can totally see a difference when we compare the old, vintage ads to the ones created nowadays. While both vintage and today’s ads still think about consumer desire, today they rather sell an idea than a product.

Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, has created 5 vintage posters that show how would the famous brands, such as Airbnb, Spotify, or Snapchat, advertise themselves if they were marketed with a different mindset in the 50s. Scroll down to see it for yourself.

More info: invaluable.com

Snapchat

How Ads From Today&#8217;s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950&#8217;s

Spotify

How Ads From Today&#8217;s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950&#8217;s

Airbnb

How Ads From Today&#8217;s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950&#8217;s

Lyft

How Ads From Today&#8217;s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950&#8217;s

Tesla

How Ads From Today&#8217;s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950&#8217;s

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Terrifying See-Through Sleeping Capsules Hang 400 Feet Above Peru’s Sacred Valley
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Nathan Fillion is Still Best Guest Star in Rick and Morty History
3 min read
May, 6, 2018
I Make Ridiculously Cute Pet Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Now That Arrow is Over. What Happens Next?
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2020
What It Might Mean for The MCU if Spider-Man Leaves
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2019
Five Television Shows that Everyone From Boston Loves
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.