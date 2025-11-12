How Ads From Today’s Famous Brands Would Look If They Were Created In The 1950’s

Advertising, as well as a lot of other fields, has had to adapt to the evolution of technology. And we can totally see a difference when we compare the old, vintage ads to the ones created nowadays. While both vintage and today’s ads still think about consumer desire, today they rather sell an idea than a product.
Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, has created 5 vintage posters that show how would the famous brands, such as Airbnb, Spotify, or Snapchat, advertise themselves if they were marketed with a different mindset in the 50s. Scroll down to see it for yourself.
More info: invaluable.com
Snapchat
Spotify
Airbnb
Lyft
Tesla
