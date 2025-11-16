30 Behaviors That Scream “I Have No Life”, As Pointed Out In This Online Group

by

Feeling unfulfilled and not knowing your purpose in life leaves you trying to find it and some of people’s efforts to occupy their time are questionable. Because they tend to focus on other people rather than improving their inner lives, which just translates to them being annoying.

Redditors share those annoying behaviors that are obvious signs that the person doesn’t have anything meaningful going on in their lives when GroundbreakingAd6888 asks “What screams ‘I have no life?’”

More info: Reddit

#1

Having a loud vehicle. No one is impressed

Image source: The-plot-twist13, zombieite

#2

Calling cops on kids with a lemonade stand.

Image source: SuvenPan, Celeste Lindell

#3

Being way too invested into the life of reality tv stars

Image source: paracanthurusdory, kardashians

#4

Making fun of other peoples hobbies.

Image source: CLbandit38, grauliflower

#5

Thinking other people have no lives because they want to live their life how they want to.

Image source: Full_Purpose4355, Alessio Cesario

#6

people who obsessively post their life/relationships on instagram

Image source: layschippers, cottonbro studio

#7

spending almost every day bugging and harassing others for choices they made that’s not hurting them or anyone else, like damn, do they not have places to be elsewhere?

Image source: ThanosWifeAkima-4848, Jonathon Burton

#8

Only ever talking badly about other people. Had some coworkers like this once and being around them 8 hours a day was f*****g DRAINING.

Image source: SomeOtherThirdThing, Vlada Karpovich

#9

Being emotionally invested in the British royal family

Image source: jessieagain, theroyalfamily

#10

Working tons of hours and bragging about it. People at my job do this and it’s pathetic.

Image source: spectreenjoyer, Bill Smith

#11

Constantly being on social media

Image source: shadowgoul00, Tracy Le Blanc

#12

The guy in my office who monitors how long everyone has been away from their computer

Image source: No-Review-2307, Tracie Hall

#13

Being an internet troll or cheating in video games.

Image source: JonnyAlien23, sboneham

#14

Cancel culture ppl digging s**t up

Image source: zztop2233, cottonbro studio

#15

‘Name 3 songs of that band on the shirt you’re wearing’

Image source: Mkhldr, cjnoof

#16

People who spend their days arguing with strangers on Facebook.

Image source: This-Wafer-841, English106

#17

Being involved with a home owners association

Image source: chrispybobispy, Pixabay

#18

Worrying about what others are doing with their life

Image source: KumquatopotamusPrime, fauxels

#19

As a parent with kids in school, definitely the Facebook Moms group

Image source: Mean_Manufacturer_61, Tobias Dziuba

#20

those mean girls who peaked in high school

Image source: thesoggypomegranate

#21

Trying to look tough on the internet

Image source: Ratakoa, Nicolas Nova

#22

me, I stay inside all day and don’t have friends.
social anxiety sucks 😀👍

Image source: ActualIyCameron, tarafboy1

#23

You have literally nothing to talk about outside of your children or being a parent.

Image source: oneofyrfencegrls

#24

Tracking someone on their phone, real story, my husband was sick one day and both his sister and mom started tracking his phone, started texting early Monday morning wondering why he was still at home

Image source: Livnthedream430, Tofros.com

#25

Hired a young guy, had zero experience, and his qualifications didn’t match, but he seemed keen, likable, and just wanting a change.

I could not get rid of him, always really early, always staying late. I reassured him that I didn’t care for that as long as the work was done, he could just do the hours set.

First red flag was that he wasn’t looking forward to time off. He made it seem that he just didn’t want to stick around at home, and never had any money.
I tried to give him some ideas of cheap things to do, but it seemed like a burden to him.

His mood was often all over the place, found out he was having more issues at home, now that he was working closer and spending more time there.

It wasn’t much longer that he quit, found some job far away.

Turns out he was giving all his salary to his mum, who drank it.
His life wasn’t much of anything, sat at home dealing with her , or trying to give out with zero money then getting abuse when he returned.

Image source: worldworn, 401(K) 2012

#26

“Your whole identity is your beard”

Image source: ReasonTraditional882

#27

Scrolling on Reddit answering questions so I can get more karma points. I think that’s all the “I have no life” evidence you need.

Image source: TheUnknownLifeO, Andie712b

#28

Reddit mod.

Image source: k4ndlej4ck, Jeff Keacher

#29

I’m level 389 on Warzone 2.

Image source: leaveyourcousinalone, Gamaliel Espinoza Macedo

#30

All you talk about is your job
Edit: Damn this got relatively big sorry but I can’t read all the comments lol so I’ll just tell one of my stories, I’m currently in the military I never talk about my job because to me it is not a way of life. It is a job. There are so many people I am surrounded by who make this their entire personality and it’s cringe every single time I talk to somebody here all they can say is military related things that I have zero interest about I don’t even know half of these peoples favorite color or anything not concerning the job and you can tell without this they are just a shell of a person

Image source: Antique_Sense_7383, Chad Miller

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
