Hey Pandas, Draw A Video Game Character (Closed)

It can be from the 70’s or more recent years.
#1 Xiao From Genshin Impact!!!
#2 My Draeinei Character From World Of Warcraft
#3 The Wanderer From Hollow Knight
#4 Legend Of Zelda!!
#5 Paimon From Genshin Impact
#6 Serena And Dawn In Their Pokemon Masters Valentine Event Outfits!
#7 Does A Character From A Minecraft Roleplay Count? Anyway, Have A Sad Ranboo
#8 If You Know What The Pink Stuff Is You Know Who This Is
#9 Last Mask
#10 Mozzie From Rainbow Six Seige
#11 I Drew Tommyinnit (Dream Smp)
#12 Link!!!
#13 Maki Roll From Danganronpa V3!
#14 Haha Burnt Spaghetti Go Brrrr
#15 Final Fantasy 7 1/2
#16 Tenko In Scott Pilgrim’s Art Style
#17 Old Drawing Of Dom From Animal Crossing (Done On Chrome Canvas)
#18 Katara From Atla
#19 Old Papyrus I Drew
#20 Muffy From Animal Crossing!
#21 A Fakemon I Made, Called Cozfly
#22 Doom Kirby
#23 Among Us!!
#24 Mightyena (From Pokemon, My Friends Character, Only Difference Is They Have A Collar)
#25 Kirell From 7 Days
#26 A Pleby Drawing Of Yuri From Doki Doki Literature Club
#27 Old Drawing Of Sally Face! New Ones Are Work In Progress!
#28 Space Core From Portal 2 (And A Human Space Core Too!)
#29 Another Of My Re-Draws Of Chapter 4 Sally Face! Im Bad Lol. I Literally Just Discovered The “Zoom In” Feature
#30 Elizabeth Afton From Five Nights At Freddy’s Sl
#31 Low-Quality Ms. Pac-Man
#32 It Ain’t The Best Quality, But Yidhra The Dream Witch And Helena Adams The Mind’s Eye From Identity V
#33 Pitfall Harry
#34 Mary From Necrodancer
#35 Blue Beta…by Ash C
#36 Skid And Pump From Friday Night Funkin
#37 My Little Among Us Scenario That Everyone Can Relate To
#38 From My Daughter, 9 Y.O.
#39 Soaking Up Rays…by Ash C
#40 Not Kurtis..by Ash C
#41 Gotta Be Free…ash C
#42 Diluc, Kaeya And Lumine From Genshin Impact !
#43 The Angel
#44 Not Kurtis…by Ash C
#45 Marlon Random (Littlebigplanet3)
#46 Cat Mario
#47 Koroooooks!
#48 Pov: You Have Won A Timeshare
