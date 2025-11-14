Hey Pandas, Draw A Video Game Character (Closed)

by

It can be from the 70’s or more recent years. 

#1 Xiao From Genshin Impact!!!

#2 My Draeinei Character From World Of Warcraft

#3 The Wanderer From Hollow Knight

#4 Legend Of Zelda!!

#5 Paimon From Genshin Impact

#6 Serena And Dawn In Their Pokemon Masters Valentine Event Outfits!

#7 Does A Character From A Minecraft Roleplay Count? Anyway, Have A Sad Ranboo

#8 If You Know What The Pink Stuff Is You Know Who This Is

#9 Last Mask

#10 Mozzie From Rainbow Six Seige

#11 I Drew Tommyinnit (Dream Smp)

#12 Link!!!

#13 Maki Roll From Danganronpa V3!

#14 Haha Burnt Spaghetti Go Brrrr

#15 Final Fantasy 7 1/2

#16 Tenko In Scott Pilgrim’s Art Style

#17 Old Drawing Of Dom From Animal Crossing (Done On Chrome Canvas)

#18 Katara From Atla

#19 Old Papyrus I Drew

#20 Muffy From Animal Crossing!

#21 A Fakemon I Made, Called Cozfly

#22 Doom Kirby

#23 Among Us!!

#24 Mightyena (From Pokemon, My Friends Character, Only Difference Is They Have A Collar)

#25 Kirell From 7 Days

#26 A Pleby Drawing Of Yuri From Doki Doki Literature Club

#27 Old Drawing Of Sally Face! New Ones Are Work In Progress!

#28 Space Core From Portal 2 (And A Human Space Core Too!)

#29 Another Of My Re-Draws Of Chapter 4 Sally Face! Im Bad Lol. I Literally Just Discovered The “Zoom In” Feature

#30 Elizabeth Afton From Five Nights At Freddy’s Sl

#31 Low-Quality Ms. Pac-Man

#32 It Ain’t The Best Quality, But Yidhra The Dream Witch And Helena Adams The Mind’s Eye From Identity V

#33 Pitfall Harry

#34 Mary From Necrodancer

#35 Blue Beta…by Ash C

#36 Skid And Pump From Friday Night Funkin

#37 My Little Among Us Scenario That Everyone Can Relate To

#38 From My Daughter, 9 Y.O.

#39 Soaking Up Rays…by Ash C

#40 Not Kurtis..by Ash C

#41 Gotta Be Free…ash C

#42 Diluc, Kaeya And Lumine From Genshin Impact !

#43 The Angel

#44 Not Kurtis…by Ash C

#45 Marlon Random (Littlebigplanet3)

#46 Cat Mario

#47 Koroooooks!

#48 Pov: You Have Won A Timeshare

