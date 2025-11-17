Hey Pandas, What Are Some Weird Things That Have Happened To You At Your School Or Workplace? (Closed)

Did anything ever weird happen to you? Share your story below.
Somebody stole the toilet seat from the main bathroom. Twice.
Some boy walked out of the bathroom, saluted at me, and started singing the national anthem.
a kid was taking a test in the hall, and as I passed, I dropped my pass and leaned down to get it (I was wearing a skirt, luckily I had shorts underneath) and the kid started barking at me really loudly until I got to my classroom.
A girl pantsed the assistant principal.
Alright, so my entire grade starting shouting and yelling at the school counselor during the quarterly inter-grade competition, because we were about to win a new event but he said we broke a rule (which hadn’t been mentioned before) and were disqualified, and after another grade got disqualified, the one in LAST PLACE (who we all knew were the favorites because they were suck ups) won somehow.
There was almost a f*****g riot, the SROs (school resource officers) and the security guard had to start herding us out.
A couple of decades ago now but the amount of touchy feeling going on from male teaching staff to attractive teenaged schoolgirls was astonishing to us all, very sus. This was hands on shoulder stuff, hands on arms, nothing out right inappropriate but still….
i work at a greenhouse. this lady tried to steal a tray of petunias with white specks, and was caught. she tried to say how she should get them for free because we were “spraying them with bleach”
For those who don’t know, flowers can be bread to have white spots on them. bleach would kill them
smh
i get married every thursday now to clarify im in a drama class and i play prince charming so i have to marry florinda at the end of the play so now i end up doing the scene at least twice every thursday
Ok there was a fight at my school and the fight was about wasps and seagulls, which is a weird thing to fight about, and I witnessed it go down and a teacher took one of the kids to the office I think.
Someone kicked a locker and it broke.
I dunno if this counts but 2 students and two teachers died one time
A dog ran into the library one time and the school kept it in there for a while
i’ve gotten pushed into a doorframe at the main entrance before
One time someone put candy into one of the toilets in the girls bathroom, like to the point where it was overflowing and a separate occasion some filled another toilet with coco puffs
One of the kids in my class loves to scream. Random times, when you aren’t expecting it…. EEEEEAAAAAAAARRRRRRAAAAA!!!!!! Like a velociraptor, just screeching, he will sometimes sneak up behind you and do it in your ear…. He’s the only one that does it, but everyone just goes on with it because he’s a rude, ignorant jerk and nobody wants to talk to him. Pretty much considered ordinary at my school. Is that normal? This is my first year at a public school, but it seems strange.
Ok another funny story is that today I saw someone climb onto the roof of my school to get their ball back, and I thought it was really funny, and then the kid got down and was then got in trouble for that, and I just couldn’t stop laughing because it was so ridiculous that it was actually funny. My school is full of weird kids, but I wouldn’t have it any other way, because I’m an honorary weirdo myself.
Oh the stories. Worked at a hotel in Florida.
Had a rather posh couple demand I switch them to a new room after encountering a from in the bathroom
A man I had argued with the night before about his double parked truck wanted me arrested after he woke up the next morning to find said truck covered in lilly pads. (I was very pregnant so my boss knew there was no way it was me) cameras showed it was his own kids
Sexy Jesus lady. Coworker told me she was coming. Said she was super nice but was going to preach.ok no problem. She was indeed lovely and did indeed preach. However it was rather awkward as she was being felt up by her boyfriend the whole time. They were getting the jacuzzi sweet
But my favorite was a rather drunk gentleman who came to check in. I had to inform him that he had in fact checked in about 20 minutes earlier. He found this hilarious then tried to buy my pants. While I’m not exactly small I didn’t see them fitting this rather large biker type guy
I did some substitute teaching, and did one day covering for the librarian at a special education campus for severe & profound high schoolers. Many students were non verbal and confined to wheelchairs, most would end up living in group homes.
I read aloud a book about the weather, and in the wind passage, i would fan the students faces, and when reading about rain i would squeeze warm water from a small towel on their heads.
It was “prom night” that afternoon, and i got to see teachers and aids push-danced wheel chair kids around while a DJ played music.
Some teachers joked that they should not tell a mom that 20 year old male student was dancing with her 14 year old daughter, and that they considered themselves a couple. There may have been some hand holding between wheel chairs and goo-goo eyes between them, but that was all
Used to work at Tim Hortons in a mall. Sometimes I would do the closing shift alone or with one other person. The store was more like a kiosk, and the site used to be a retail store. So the back was just a very narrow, long room that felt more like a closet. The “office” area was desk and computer in the corner with the coat hangers on the wall and the small fridge where we kept spare cans and bottles was squeezed into a nook just behind the desk, and next to the mop/cleaning supplies. There is only one way in and out.
It was after closing, and this time I had someone with me. The gates were closed. I was in the back crouched down at the little fridge getting drinks out and doing the rotation. I felt and heard what seemed like someone, or a couple people trying to walk by behind me in the direction of the doorway to the front of the store. I think I even saw some black long coats fleeting in my peripheral view. I heard the footsteps and an “excuse me” loud enough that I made some room for someone to get by.
Then I realized no one else was back there, and couldn’t have been.
I told my co-worker who said she had similar experiences.
There was another time, when I was on my own, I heard voices that sounded like they were coming from the front, inside when I was in the back washing up the racks and trays. They sounded like people calling out their orders. When I went to look there was no one there.
Got a bit spooked but I sensed that if there was anything there it was residual energy and not intelligent presence, that I was aware of anyway.
