I’ve Created Tiny World Models To Reflect On Modern Issues (13 New Pics)

by

I’ve spent 5 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds. Usually, I use food and trash in my setups and try to reflect on our world’s issues, so I magnify these problems in the pictures.

I’m actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I’ve made about 200 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.

#1 Plastific Ocean

#2 Zen Mushroom

#3 Trash(Ure) Of The Forest

#4 Stranger Tins

#5 Jelly Skate

#6 Carbonara Kai

#7 Wokbar

#8 Pet Love

#9 Tin Whale

#10 Everest

#11 Listerine

#12 Hedonist’s Breakfast

#13 Somewhere In The Salty Forest

