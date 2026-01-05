Vinnie Jones: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vinnie Jones
January 5, 1965
Watford, Hertfordshire, England
60 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Vinnie Jones?
Vincent Peter Jones is a British actor, presenter, and former professional footballer, widely recognized for his tough “hard man” persona on and off screen. His distinctive physical presence has shaped a memorable career across sports and entertainment.
Jones’s breakout moment arrived with the 1998 British crime film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, where his portrayal of Big Chris captivated audiences. The film’s success swiftly launched his acting career, leveraging his established public image.
Early Life and Education
Family ties ran deep in Watford, Hertfordshire, where Vinnie Jones was born and raised by his parents, Peter and Glenda Jones. He developed an early passion for football, captaining his school’s team.
Jones attended Bedmond Junior School and later Langleybury School, where his athletic talent became evident. His early interest in football would soon pave the way for a professional career.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to Emma Ford, Vinnie Jones previously married Tanya Terry in 1994, a union that lasted until her passing in 2019. Their relationship was a significant aspect of his personal life for many years.
Jones has a son, Aaron Elliston-Jones. His current partner, Emma Ford, met him while working as his personal assistant and has been a source of support in recent years.
Career Highlights
Vinnie Jones launched his acting career with the acclaimed 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, earning an Empire Award for Best Newcomer. He followed this success with other notable roles in movies like Snatch and Gone in 60 Seconds, cementing his reputation as a formidable on-screen presence.
Before his acting pursuits, Jones enjoyed a distinguished football career, most notably as a key member of Wimbledon’s “Crazy Gang.” He captained the Welsh national team and secured the 1988 FA Cup Final with Wimbledon, an iconic achievement in British football.
To date, Jones has amassed a diverse filmography across Hollywood and British cinema, often typecast in roles that highlight his aggressive and uncompromising style.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
