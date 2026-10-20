Vincent Martella: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Vincent Martella: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Vincent Martella

October 15, 1992

Rochester, New York, US

34 Years Old

Libra

Vincent Martella: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Vincent Martella?

Vincent Martella is an American actor and voice performer celebrated for his energetic character work. His quick comedic timing and versatile vocal range allowed him to build a dynamic presence across prime-time television and animation.

He rose to fame portraying Greg Wuliger on the acclaimed sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. The show’s massive reach turned his performance into an enduring fan favorite among sitcom viewers.

Early Life and Education

Family encouragement defined the childhood environment for young performer Vincent Martella in Florida. Born in Rochester, New York to parents Donna and Michael, he grew up studying dance and piano before discovering a passion for acting through early local theater.

Formal schooling took place at DeLand High School alongside his rising television auditions. He later earned a degree in business from the University of Florida, balancing academic coursework with his expanding schedule as a professional voice actor.

Notable Relationships

Earlier in his career, Vincent Martella was romantically connected to fellow actor Alyson Stoner. Their brief relationship drew attention from teen media outlets while both performers were working prominently on Disney Channel animated and live-action projects.

Today, the actor maintains a low profile regarding his personal life and romantic affairs. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any new relationship in recent years, keeping his primary focus on his creative career.

Career Highlights

Animated television provided Vincent Martella with his signature voice-acting role as Phineas Flynn. He voiced the imaginative character across hundreds of episodes in Phineas and Ferb, winning young audiences worldwide and solidifying a major franchise footprint for Disney.

Video games and feature animation further showcased his vocal range across diverse genres. He voiced Hope Estheim in the Final Fantasy XIII series and played Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood, while also releasing a solo pop album titled Time Flies By.

Signature Quote

“I love doing voice acting because you get to create a whole character completely with your voice, and it lets your imagination run wild.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times People Had Such Awkward Exchanges, They Just Had To Share Their Pain Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Men Rant About How Oblivious Women Are To Their Privilege, Eat Their Own Words When One Of Them Replies
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t know about Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2017
“[Am I The Jerk] For Calling CPS On My Family And Asking To Be Removed From Our House?”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Brooklyn Decker: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2026
NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 12-May-2026
3 min read
May, 12, 2026