Vincent Martella: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vincent Martella
October 15, 1992
Rochester, New York, US
34 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Vincent Martella?
Vincent Martella is an American actor and voice performer celebrated for his energetic character work. His quick comedic timing and versatile vocal range allowed him to build a dynamic presence across prime-time television and animation.
He rose to fame portraying Greg Wuliger on the acclaimed sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. The show’s massive reach turned his performance into an enduring fan favorite among sitcom viewers.
Early Life and Education
Family encouragement defined the childhood environment for young performer Vincent Martella in Florida. Born in Rochester, New York to parents Donna and Michael, he grew up studying dance and piano before discovering a passion for acting through early local theater.
Formal schooling took place at DeLand High School alongside his rising television auditions. He later earned a degree in business from the University of Florida, balancing academic coursework with his expanding schedule as a professional voice actor.
Notable Relationships
Earlier in his career, Vincent Martella was romantically connected to fellow actor Alyson Stoner. Their brief relationship drew attention from teen media outlets while both performers were working prominently on Disney Channel animated and live-action projects.
Today, the actor maintains a low profile regarding his personal life and romantic affairs. He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any new relationship in recent years, keeping his primary focus on his creative career.
Career Highlights
Animated television provided Vincent Martella with his signature voice-acting role as Phineas Flynn. He voiced the imaginative character across hundreds of episodes in Phineas and Ferb, winning young audiences worldwide and solidifying a major franchise footprint for Disney.
Video games and feature animation further showcased his vocal range across diverse genres. He voiced Hope Estheim in the Final Fantasy XIII series and played Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood, while also releasing a solo pop album titled Time Flies By.
Signature Quote
“I love doing voice acting because you get to create a whole character completely with your voice, and it lets your imagination run wild.”
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