NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 19-February-2026

by

Looking for today’s NYT Connections answers and hints?

Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the daily word puzzle.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each session.

Outsmart the grid by revealing the hidden connections below.

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for recent puzzles, hints, and solutions.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Cute Pets That Tried Paw And Tail To Escape Summer Heat
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Birthday Getaway Goes South When Woman Discovers The Proposal She’s Dreaming Of Isn’t Happening
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Tried To Find Out What These 30 Historical Figures Would Look Like In Modern Times Using The Help Of AI (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Guy Fails To Get Pregnant Girlfriend A Burger Despite Sitting At Home All Day While She Worked, She Kicks Him Out
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Guess How Much It Is Now?”: Guy Shows How Delusional House Flippers Are
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“F— P. Diddy”: Kesha Changes Lyrics Of Song, Shows The Finger Following Rapper’s Arrest
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025