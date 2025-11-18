View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

by

This is an excerpt from my kickstarter comic book, an autobiographical fantasy story. It’s based on the true story of my grandparents’ life and their eternal connection forged in love, chronicling their arduous quest to keep their family safe through war and persecution, with an exodus from Vietnam to settle in the UK, while also telling the Vietnamese creation story of the dragon king.

Lao-Tzu and Linh fall in love, but he’s got an assortment of bad habits that are holding him back from becoming the family man he could be…

If you enjoy the story please support it on the kickstarter link below. I have loads of awesome rewards awaiting!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eyeforaneyecomic/the-view-of-the-phoenix-trees

More info: kickstarter.com

Alternative cover

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Main Cover

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 12

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 13

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 14 + 15

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 16

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 17

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 18

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 19

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 20

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 21

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Page 22

View Of The Phoenix Trees: My Kickstarter Comic Book (12 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, AITA For Having That Time Of The Month?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
91 Cute Cats To Make Your Heart Melt
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
New Dunkirk Teaser Takes It Up Another Notch Before Full Trailer Release
3 min read
May, 1, 2017
30 Hilariously Accurate Parenting Comics By Messy Cow
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Biggest Changes The Night Agent Made From The Book
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2023
97 Drawing Prompts For When You Really Have No Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.