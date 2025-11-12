144 Funny Photos That Prove Men Never Grow Up

Growing up comes with a lot of responsibilities, fulfilling, rewarding things that are sometimes tough, but make you into a man. Deep down though, the boy inside of you is still there, full of innocence and wonder, who just wants to play, have fun and explore!
So while becoming a fully mature and responsible adult man is rightly what society expects of you, don’t forget to spare a little time for your inner child too. Life would be boring otherwise! We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of guys doing just that, and you gotta admit, it is pretty cute. Scroll down to check the boys in men’s bodies out below, and feel free to share your own stories in the comments!
#1 During A 12 Hour Flight Delay My Boyfriend Wandered Off. When I Found Him He Was In The Middle Of A Pixar Movie Marathon With A Group Of 5-Year-Olds. He’s The One For Me
#2 We’re Adults And We Get To Decide What That Means: The Home Depot Edition
#3 He Gets A Little Bored On Fridays
#4 There Was A Storm During The Eclipse So He Improvised
#5 Today My Boyfriend Bought A Label Maker
#6 My Boyfriend Ordered 500 Googly Eyes “For Reasons” And This Is One Of The First Things He Did
#7 My 90-Year-Old Grandfather At His Battlestation. He Was The Person Who Introduced Me To Several Tech Things, Such As A PC, An iPad, And A Tesla
#8 Trying To Impress My Wife With New Overpriced Smart Bulbs, Forgot Our Security Cam Was Recording
#9 He Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday Whilst Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bushes
#10 They Do!
#11 My Dad Thought He Was Home Alone. I Had To See Why He Was Laughing So Hard
#12 My Boyfriend Is A Seller On Amazon. This Is What I Came Home To
#13 Printed And Attached To Wife’s Spraying Air Freshener While She Wasn’t Home. Spits Acid Every 30 Minutes
#14 My Husband Is No Longer Allowed To Go To The Craft Store Alone
#15 Caught My Husband Red-Handed. Thought He Was Working Out
#16 This Is How My Boyfriend And His Cat Catch Bugs Together
#17 We Did Our Duty. Let No Man, Woman, Or Child Suggest Otherwise
#18 I Got Married Last Week, My Wife Wanted Me To Only Take Serious Pictures With My Groomsmen
#19 Heard My Husband Telling The Dog To Stay Still In The Kitchen, Walked In And This Greeted Me
#20 Look At All These Kids
#21 My Wife Called Me Immature For Taking This Picture. Anyone Else Immature?
#22 Saw This Man Sneakily Blowing Bubbles In The Train Station. When I Made Eye Contact With Him And Smiled, He Came Up To Me And Whispered, “No One Suspects The Adult”
#23 My Friend’s Dad Is In Boston Sightseeing Today
#24 My Wife Bought New Couch Pillows You Can Draw On. Immature Me Couldn’t Resist
#25 Farting Boyfriend Causes Neighbors To Call Police
#26 My Friend And I Were House-Sitting And The Owners Asked Us If We Were Doing Anything Fun. Queue The Man-Child Photo Shoot
#27 One Of My Best Friends Married His Girlfriend Yesterday. Our Other Best Friend Was His Witness
#28 Boyfriend Knocked Over His Orange Juice, Waitress Brought Him This
#29 What Happens When I Send My Husband To The Store And There’s An Ice Cream Sale
#30 Fixed Our Bathroom Picture. Wife Is Not Amused
#31 My Buddy Wins Father’s Day Today. – “I Woke Up Today With A Missed Call From My Mom And About 15 Tags To Beat The Cheerio Stack Record. 10 Hours Later It Has Been Broken”
#32 He Keeps Placing This Around To Scare Me
#33 I Did Laundry At My Parents House And My Dad Found My Onesie
#34 Had Sparklers At My Wedding Reception Last Night. I Think They Won Over My Father-In-Law
#35 Some People Never Grow Up
#36 Our Mexican Christmas Tree… Well For 3 Minutes. Wife’s No Fun
#37 My Mates Dad Is Officially Having A Mid Life Crisis! He Ordered This From Thailand
#38 When Your Husband Cleans The Kitchen And Rearranges The Fridge Magnets
#39 My Father-In-Law Is A Contractor. This Is Him Installing A Mirror
#40 He Really Wanted To Swim With His Turtle
#41 I Let My Boyfriend Choose A Shower Curtain And Now We Have This
#42 When You Ask Your Boyfriend To Take Your Photo
#43 My 32-Year-Old Husband Playing In His New Pool. We Don’t Have Kids By The Way
#44 My Boyfriend’s New Favorite Game – Machine Gun Kitten
#45 I Left My Husband Alone With The Baby For One Hour And Came Back To This
#46 When You Leave Your Husband Alone With The Garden Decor
#47 3 Years Ago He Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child’s Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized. And He Still Took It To The Festival
#48 Sister Texted Me Saying She Lost Her Husband At Babies R Us. 20 Minutes Later, She Found Him
#49 “Fixed” The Kitchen Canister Labels Last Week. Wife Hasn’t Noticed, Yet
#50 My Boyfriend Studying For Finals
#51 What To Expect If You Marry A Man-Child
#52 My Friend Convinced Her Husband To Go To Wine And Palette With Her
#53 Heard My Boyfriend Giggling To Himself In The Bathroom
#54 I Get A Call The Other Day, Says He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse’s Hair And Everyone’s Pissed Off. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture
#55 So My Boyfriend Had To Pull Over To Take A Pic Of This
#56 I Could Never Game Because Of My Toddler Son So I Finally Bought A Play Pen
#57 “Phoneception” – Whenever I Upgrade My Phone I Snap A Pic Of The Old Phone With This Photo As The Background. I Find It Pretty Amusing But My Wife Hates It
#58 Arcade Machine To Keep The Boyfriend Occupied
#59 So I Took My Adult Friends To The Kids Zoo
#60 I Go In To The Kitchen For 5 Mins To Come Back To Find My Boyfriend Has Made A Cat Fort
#61 I Just Walked Into My Husband’s Office To Find Him Like This
#62 When I Was 12, I Was Attacked By A Howler Monkey In Costa Rica. My Dad Runs A Tour And Travel Company Down There, And I Found This Postcard On His Rack
#63 My Husband Went Grocery Shopping And Now I Have A Fruit Basket Full Of Cupcakes
#64 I Just Caught My Boyfriend In The Act. He Doesn’t Know That I Know His Secret
#65 My Dad Was Gonna Go For A Run. He Laid Down To Stretch His Back. Found Him Asleep 30 Minutes Later
#66 My Boyfriend Found The Perfect Use For His Shirt Pocket
#67 When You Ask Your Husband To Pack Your Lunch
#68 Don’t Leave Your Husbands Alone In Target, Ladies
#69 My Boyfriend Just Started Using Timeline And Discovered You Could Post Life Events
#70 My Husband’s Late Night Contribution To The Questionable Label On My Wine
#71 This Is How My Dad Sits When Shit Gets Real
#72 This Woman Was Pushing Her Older Husband On Costco Cart Just For Fun And Gave Us A Thumbs Up As They Passed
#73 I’m A Bad Father, I Convinced My Kids This Is An Eyeball Remover
#74 Just When I Think My Boyfriend Is A Grown Up
#75 Why Husbands Should Not Be Left In Charge Of Elves On Shelves
#76 My Mom Made The Kids Dinosaur Tails For Christmas But They Don’t Fit Around Adult Waists
#77 I Should Have Known Better When My Boyfriend Offered To Make My Bed
#78 When I Ask My Husband To Cut Vents In The Turkey Pot Pie
#79 I Have Officially Found The Most Immature Boyfriend Of Them All. He Just Did This Using Halloween Rat At Walmart
#80 My Wife Doesn’t Get Why I Giggle Every Time I Walk Into Her Elementary Class
#81 My Husband Likes To Play Dress Up With The Dog
#82 I Like To Leave Our Giant Sock Monkey Posed For The Wife To Find. She’s Never As Amused As I Am
#83 My Husband Finished Off The Snowman For Me
#84 I’m 38. I’m Immature. I Found A Buttato
#85 My Dad Just Got A PS4. Came Back To Find My Dad Had Regressed Into A Child
#86 While On My Computer My Boyfriend Walked Up Behind Me And Started Rubbing My Back. I Thought He Was Being Sweet, Then He Sent This Picture To My Phone
#87 The Power Went Out. What Does My Husband Do? He Plays Legos
#88 Ah, The Sign Of Another Husband Being Dragged To The Craft Store
#89 Came Home To This. We Don’t Have Children, My Husband Is 28
#90 My Father Got A 3D Printer And Created This. So Proud!
#91 My Husband Is An Asshole
#92 My Wife Went Shopping For Vases, I Tagged Along
#93 You Know Your Pops Is Committed To Dad Jokes When He Stops In The Middle Of A Six Hour Drive In Wyoming Just To Take This Picture
#94 My Outer Grown-Up Also Laughed Right Along With My Inner Child
#95 “Peach” Lip Balm. My Girlfriend Says I’m Immature. I Am
#96 When You Enjoy The Soft Play More Than Your Nephew
#97 I Just Spent The Past Eight Hours Wearing Two Different Shoes On My Feet And Never Noticed It. I Am A Grown Adult
#98 My Wife Still Hasn’t Noticed
#99 Don’t Know If I Should Let My Husband Pack His Lunch Anymore
#100 My Boyfriend’s Idea Of Properly Labeling The Freezer Bags
#101 Girlfriend Called Me Childish For Stopping To Take This Photo. She Just Doesn’t Understand The Childish Jokes Are Sometimes The Best
#102 Did This The Other Day At Staples And Giggled Like A 12-Year-Old
#103 Why Yes Dad, I Will Shave Your Head For You! Took Him 24 Hours And A Trip To The Grocery Store To Realize
#104 My Husband Walked Out Of The Kitchen Giggling, Now I Know Why
#105 My Wife Would Never Let Me Put This On The Tree
#106 My Husband Thought This Was Hilarious.. My Mother Said To Get The Hideous Doll Away From Baby Jesus..
#107 When You Let Your Husband Help With The Sorting/Sealing/Labeling Of Meat
#108 When Your Boyfriend Is Immature
#109 My Ex Used To Call Me A “Man-Child”
#110 I Asked My Husband To Clean Our Room. This Triggered His Inner 5-Year-Old And He Fell Asleep
#111 My Wife Was Pissed When She Saw I Posted This Picture On Facebook
#112 I Regret Buying My Boyfriend 1,200 Googly Eyes
#113 My Husband Is A Jerk. Yes, Every Cookie Has A Bite Mark In It
#114 My Dad Is Really Enjoying Him Some Clint Eastwood
#115 My Grocery Lists Will Never Be Safe Again
#116 When I Let My Husband Grocery Shop
#117 So I Went To The Bathroom And Found This. Apparently My Husband Is 12 Years Old
#118 When You Take Your Childish Boyfriend To ASDA
#119 My Mom Walked Into This Prank By Her Boyfriend At 6 Am After Turning On The Kitchen Light
#120 At The Flower Shop With My Wife And Suddenly I’m Immature
#121 When Immature Men Get To Name Their Own Business… Awesomeness Happens
#122 My Southern Husband Objects To The Soda I Bought
#123 My Boyfriend Is So Immature
#124 I Never Get To Pet My Boyfriend
#125 When I Let The Husband Create My Account Because I Couldn’t Be Bothered…
#126 Lent My Laptop To My Husband And Got It Back To Find That He Has Spelt ‘Poo’ With My Applications. He’s More Immature Than My Students!
#127 And My Girlfriend Says I’m The Immature One
#128 Immature Dads Will Understand
#129 My Girlfriend Said I Was Immature For Taking A Picture Of This Product In Her Dental Office
#130 My Job May Force Me To Dress Like A Mature Adult, But They Can’t Force Me To Act Like One
#131 I’m Such A Child
#132 Enjoys Rodeo Days
#133 I Don’t Know Why My Girlfriend Thinks I’m Immature
#134 When My Best Friend Left Her Boyfriend For Being Immature, He Changed Their Shared Spotify Playlist
#135 My Husband Tried Cutting His Hair By Himself
#136 My Name Is Philip And I’m Immature
#137 I Asked My Boyfriend What He Was Doing. He Sent Me This
#138 My Wife Thinks I’m Immature
#139 My Girlfriend Thinks I’m Childish
#140 My Husband Is So Immature!
#141 Hubby Makes Me Coffee. The Rude Froth Does Not Make It Any More Appealing
#142 Here’s One Fresh Out The Oven Kids: Just Caught This One Tonight. No Words
#143 My Wife Said I’m Immature
#144 If You Go Out To Dinner With Us, You Will Get A Penis On Your To Go Box
