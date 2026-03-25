Adorable Duck And Dog Duo Spotted Napping Together In Paris

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In a strange but adorable twist of fate, two Reddit users recently discovered that they had taken photos of a cute pair of duck and dog friends at almost the same time and almost the same place – Paris.

First, Reddit user gmwdrumbum posted a photo of a dog and a duck napping together in the streets of Paris that they had taken 4 years and 2 months ago. Later, Reddit user bettythedinosaur realized that they had taken a photo of the same pair roughly 4 years ago as well, a month or two apart. Hopefully, the unexplained dog-duck duo is safe and sound to this day!

More info: Reddit (h/t: gmwdrumbum)

Adorable Duck And Dog Duo Spotted Napping Together In Paris

Source: reddit 

Adorable Duck And Dog Duo Spotted Napping Together In Paris

Source: imgur

Adorable Duck And Dog Duo Spotted Napping Together In Paris

Image Credits: Travel Tweeter

Adorable Duck And Dog Duo Spotted Napping Together In Paris

Image Credits:  Nabiha Dahhan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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