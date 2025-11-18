WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

by

The Phong Chau Bridge, a busy bridge in Northern Vietnam, has collapsed in the wake of super typhoon Yagi, plunging ten cars and two scooters into the Red River. 

Three people were pulled out of the river and taken to the hospital, but 13 others are still missing, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc said on Monday (September 9).

The collapse took place at 10 a.m. local time in the province of Phu Tho, which is approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from Hanoi, the country’s capital.

WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

Image credits: Mail News

WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

Image credits: dailymail

Part of the 375-meter (1230 feet) steel structure is still standing, and the military has been instructed to build a pontoon bridge as soon as possible.

Rescue teams have launched a series of operations in the area in an attempt to find more survivors.

Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, with winds of up to 203 km/h (126 mph), has killed more than 60 people since it made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday (September 7).

At least 44 victims were killed by landslides and flash floods, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said. Among the victims were a one-year-old boy, a newborn baby, and a 68-year-old woman.

It remains unclear if there have been any deaths

WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

Image credits: dailymail

The powerful storm also left 240 others injured and approximately 1.5 million residents without power.

Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi left 24 people dead across southern China and the Philippines, as per the BBC.

Nearly 50,000 people have been evacuated from coastal towns in Vietnam, with authorities issuing a warning to remain indoors. 

Yagi, Asia’s most powerful storm this year, with winds of up to 203 km/h (126 mph), has killed more than 60 people since it made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday

WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

Image credits: Ho1Quyet

WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

Image credits: thinking_panda

There have also been warnings of more flooding and landslides as the storm moves westward.

Typhoons in the region are now forming closer to the coast, intensifying more quickly and staying over land longer as a consequence of climate change.

Nguyen Minh Hai, who fell into the flooded river, told state Vietnam Television, “I was so scared when I fell down. I felt like I’ve just escaped death. I can’t swim and I thought I would die.”

“Heartbreaking to watch,” a social media user said

WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam
WATCH: Video Captures Typhoon Yagi Causing The Collapse Of A Busy Bridge In Vietnam

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“She Called The Police And They Laughed”: Couple Hang Laundry Line To Block Neighbor’s View Of Their Home After She Installs 5 Cameras
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Which Fictional Character Do You Relate To The Most?
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Guy Posts Hilarious Ratings After Noticing That A Company Used Employees As Models
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Photographer Challenges Female Beauty Standards With Unshaven Underarm Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Times Cats Figured Their New Job Was Babysitting, And Nailed It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Stefon Makes Triumphant Return to “Saturday Night Live” and of Course Laughs
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.