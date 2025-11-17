102 Video Game Tattoos Perfect For Every Hardcore Gamer

It’s no secret that gaming culture has long since moved from the dimly lit, Dorito-dusted corners of teenagers’ bedrooms. From East to West, from PC to consoles, video games have become a vibrant and globally recognized phenomenon that unites players in a digital melting pot of rage quits, epic victories, and late-night marathons.

But there’s a certain level of dedication, a unique bond between a gamer and their chosen virtual universe that transcends the digital divide — something a bit more… permanent. We’re talking about video game tattoos, of course!

Gaming tattoos have burst onto the scene like Mario on a star power-up, combining the love for expressive body art with the sentimental attachment to certain video game characters, symbols, and the unique graphic styles typical of our favorite game development studios.

Sure, in-game achievements are probably the epitome of satisfaction, but getting a gamer tattoo is no joke. Not to mention the simple joy of meeting a fellow inked player, exchanging a knowing nod, and realizing that you’re part of a global tribe, a secret society where cheat codes are the currency and keeping up with the latest releases is the norm.

So, for all those times you wished you could carry a piece of your gaming victories with you, we’ve compiled a list of the best gamer tattoos out there, a gallery of devotion that spans from pixelated retro classics to high-definition AAA games!

#1 Dark Souls Tattoo

Image source: xcjxtattooer

#2 Super Mario Game Tattoo

“Jedi Mario. Done by Rogério Opix at Black Nimbus Tattoo – São Paulo – BR.”

Image source: Zeph-

#3 Galaga Arm Tattoo

Image source: zzang.ga_tattoo

#4 Hollow Knight Video Game Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbykaitlin

#5 Pac-Man Tattoo

Image source: polyc_sj

#6 Minecraft Tattoo

Image source: mint.brain.tattoo

#7 Pokémon Video Game Tattoo

Image source: kakkoiink

#8 The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

Image source: red_sheikah_tattoo

#9 Zelda Video Game Tattoo

“After a million attempts trying to get this stenciled on yesterday, I finally got to tattoo this Zelda design for Vincente.”

Image source: dbishoptattoo

#10 Bloodborne Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: artesobscurae

#11 Pokémon Game Tattoo

Image source: rika.loli

#12 Jinx League Of Legends Leg Tattoo

Image source: martinkellytattoo

#13 Charizard Hand Tattoo

Image source: un_red

#14 Hollow Knight Game Tattoo

Image source: feerwho

#15 The Sims Tattoo

Image source: siwa_handpoke

#16 Pac-Man Tattoo

Image source: youthless_

#17 The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

“Zelda master sword with silent princess flowers by Heidi Kaye at Sad Peach Tattoo, London.”

Image source: insidesarecopper

#18 The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

“Legend of Zelda tattoo by Billy Tanos at Immerse tattoo, Brisbane, AUS.”

Image source: iimmerseta2

#19 Final Fantasy Game Tattoo

“Added Vivi to my collection of video game tattoos! Done by Brit at Karmaknife tattoos in Jackson, MI.”

Image source: Juicenewton248

#20 Final Fantasy Tattoo

Image source: videogametatts

#21 Sonic The Hedgehog Tattoo

Image source: ink.ray

#22 Dark Souls Tattoo

Image source: videogametatts

#23 The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

“Sibling zelda triforce tattoos done by Tony at Xclusive Ink in East Hartford.”

Image source: da_real_bigb

#24 The Legend Of Zelda Tattoo

“Done by Shane Olds at Studio XIII in Orlando Fl.”

Image source: shaneolds_tattoo

#25 League Of Legends Tattoo

Image source: phanny_tattoo

#26 Chrome Mario Star Hand Tattoo

Image source: shooin.tattoo

#27 Mario Hand Tattoo

Image source: samlombardo_97

#28 Video Game Tattoo

Image source: dusty_past

#29 Crash Bandicoot Tattoo

Image source: merolbart

#30 Kirby Tattoo

Image source: sketchbrooke_

#31 Dark Souls Tattoo

“Gauntlet for the fiercely attractive, softly spoken and alluring Bear.”

Image source: dots_tattoos

#32 Overwatch Game Tattoo

Image source: sareushtattoos

#33 Overwatch Game Tattoo

Image source: chrome.crisis

#34 Minecraft Tattoo

Image source: zzang.ga_tattoo

#35 Game Boy Advance Hand Tattoo

Image source: daldam__

#36 Evolution Of Mario Tattoos

Image source: seweyy

#37 Nintendo Tattoo

Image source: carlospovartattoo

#38 Super Mario Anatomy Tattoo

Image source: tdantattoo

#39 Super Mario Toad Tattoo

Image source: germansuave

#40 The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo

“Midnas helmet.”

Image source: gentlejoshtattoos

#41 The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo

Image source: maddigabrieltattoo

#42 Spyro Game Tattoo

“Client snagged one of my originals! Was a lot of fun doing this Spyro skull!”

Image source: dom.soreo_art

#43 Hollow Knight Tattoo Tattoo

“Slime Rancher x Hollow Knight with a sprinkle of Mario fun mashup.”

Image source: dokidokitattoos

#44 Super Mario Game Tattoo

“Mario by Branden Martin at Scars and Stories in Terre Haute, IN.”

Image source: peskyundead

#45 Minecraft Tattoo

Image source: gamer.ink

#46 Overwatch Game Tattoo

Image source: redliptattoo

#47 League Of Legends Tattoo

Image source: hwanho_tt

#48 League Of Legends Tattoo

Image source: phanny_tattoo

#49 Metal Gear Solid Patch Tattoo

Image source: gamer.ink

#50 The Last Of Us Forearm Tattoo

Image source: alex_tabuns

#51 Assassin’s Creed Video Game Tattoo

Image source: crimson_blood_tattoo_studio

#52 Bloodborne Tattoo

Image source: auraninetyfour

#53 Last Of Us Tattoo

Image source: ianthestrikingviking

#54 Crash Bandicoot And Spyro Tattoo

Image source: ikostattoo

#55 Joystick Tattoo

Image source: blutattoohoxter

#56 Digimon Masters Tattoo

Image source: hwanho_tt

#57 Sonic The Hedgehog Tattoo

Image source: chemiz.ink

#58 Video Game Tattoo

Image source: stinkyinky.tattoo

#59 Dr. Mario Tattoo

Image source: inkbyhannah

#60 Half Arm Kirby Tattoos Sleeve

Image source: Thisx

#61 Wii Matching Tattoos

Image source: ahimsa.studios

#62 Destiny 2 Game Tattoo

“Based off a book cover in the video game Destiny 2 titled “Unveiling”. Done by Jing at Jing’s Tattoo in Queens, NY.”

Image source: CDTSpecialK

#63 Legend Of Zelda Game Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: SteveGives

#64 Hollow Knight Tattoo

“Had lots of fun with this Hollow Knight custom, thanks for the trust Jake!”

Image source: inkvinny

#65 Super Mario Tattoo

“What’s better than an extra life, check out this 1-Up Mario mushroom tattoo done by Cam.”

Image source: wildink_oshawa

#66 Junimos In Stardew Valley Tattoo

Image source: 88world.co.kr

#67 Pokémon Tattoo

Image source: inkshun.tattoo

#68 Skyrim Game Tattoo

“Incredible Daedric War Axe tattoo that I was so fortunate to get from lunacy tattoos.”

Image source: videogametatts

#69 Mega Man Tattoo

Image source: mana_tattooist

#70 Video Game Arm Tattoo

Image source: zzang.ga_tattoo

#71 Crash Bandicoo Game Tattoo

“Aku Aku — Crash Bandicoo.”

Image source: gamer.ink

#72 Hollow Knight Tattoo

Image source: jjptattoos

#73 Tetris Tattoo

Image source: batsforbrains

#74 Bloodborne Tattoo

Image source: xcjxtattooer

#75 The Sims Wrist Tattoo

Image source: pamsernaiotto

#76 Dark Souls Tattoo

Image source: marinalatre

#77 Pac-Man Tattoo

Image source: arianogt

#78 Super Mario Game Tattoo

“Mario Kart 64 Donkey Kong done by me, Marc Durrant, for a client at Hidden Los Angeles Tattoo.”

Image source: madtattoos

#79 Overwatch Game Tattoo

Image source: sak.squatch

#80 Pac-Man Game Tattoo

Image source: zzang.ga_tattoo

#81 Sonic The Hedgehog Arm Tattoo

Image source: realdietmrpibb

#82 Doom Game Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: usetheforce_gaming

#83 Matching Portal Calf Tattoos

Image source: lilkarenm321

#84 Gamepad Tattoo

Image source: manuelmower_libh

#85 Mario Video Game Tattoo

“Mario dagger done yesterday. I’m always happy to do stuff like this.”

Image source: perjtattoo

#86 The Legend Of Zelda Game Tattoo

“Got to do this Zelda boopi.”

Image source: sengtattoos

#87 Devil May Cry Video Game Tattoo

Image source: katarina.mitrovic.ink

#88 Hades Tattoo

“Stygian Blade — Hades.”

Image source: modoink_dragonrock

#89 Dark Souls Tattoo

Image source: cuttybage

#90 The Sims Tattoo

Image source: eva.tattoos

#91 Dark Souls Tattoo

Image source: devonbluetattoo

#92 World Of Warcraft Tattoo

“Durotan from World of Warcraft piece done by Max LaCroix at Akara Arts in Milwaukee, WI.”

Image source: xamlax

#93 Pac-Man Tattoo

Image source: lorelay_bodyart

#94 Super Mario Game Tattoo

“Mario Hunter S. Thompson by Sean Grimes at VISUAL TATTOO in Arcata, Ca.”

Image source: 400mgsofTramadol

#95 Video Game Tattoo

Image source: olliekeabletattoos

#96 Minecraft Tattoo

Image source: ninjewtattoo

#97 Thresh From League Of Legends Hand Tattoo

Image source: rodolfomellotattoo

#98 Life Is Strange Tattoo

Image source: jessreeftattoos

#99 Oblivion Game Tattoo

“Done by Imperial Body Art artist Travis Harper in Meridian, Idaho. Symbol is from the video game Oblivion. It’s my first of many.”

Image source: diseased-mog

#100 Assassin’s Creed Tattoo

Image source: eidolon.ink

#101 Spyro Arcade Tattoo

Image source: roxyrydertattoo

#102 Grand Theft Auto Arm Tattoo

Image source: jeannettelein

