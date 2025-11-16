Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Kind Of Bread?

You may as well say your favorite topping for bread. ALso, try to guess what kind of bread I am!
Olive bread!! Or naan
My nan’s soda bread. But it must be my nan’s, and it must still be warm.
home made. my dad makes bread because of covid (it took its toll on my dad he started talking to the kitchen utensils) it taste amazing it dont matter what kind it is as long as he makes it
garlic bread. comfort food. give me olive garden’s whole stash and i’ll go to my room with my phone and i won’t leave for 4 days straight.
Homemade…warm, with butter and honey.
It’s worth dying for.😁
Definitely a naan with seasoning and butter or a nice homemade sourdough bread 😋😋
My homemade Foaccia, it’s so good and I love to eat it fresh out of the oven, our kitchen is currently under repair, but I want to make bread once it’s back to normal. Also, really good English Muffin Bread, either homemade or from a bakery, toasted with butter. And cheese bread. Little tip for homemade cheese bread: Roll out your dough, sprinkle the entire thing with cheese and then roll it back up. You get these little pockets of cheese and it’s so good.
baguettes bc my brother tried to kill me with one and it was epic
Fairy bread lol
Naan, garlic bread, onion bagels, or my mom’s homemade sourdough
Rye bread and everything bagels
Potato bread, it’s so thick and delicious, it makes the best sandwiches!
Sheermal, croissant (is that really bread tho?), brioche.
All of them. No discrimination here, folks.
Breadsticks are yummy >:)
Probably the bread you consume through your mouth
Either tortilla or garlic bread or roti or sliced bread
sourdough! toasted in butter
