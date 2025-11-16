Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Kind Of Bread?

by

You may as well say your favorite topping for bread. ALso, try to guess what kind of bread I am!

#1

Olive bread!! Or naan

#2

My nan’s soda bread. But it must be my nan’s, and it must still be warm.

#3

home made. my dad makes bread because of covid (it took its toll on my dad he started talking to the kitchen utensils) it taste amazing it dont matter what kind it is as long as he makes it
have an amazing day hope it filled with joy,laughter, and everything in between

#4

garlic bread. comfort food. give me olive garden’s whole stash and i’ll go to my room with my phone and i won’t leave for 4 days straight.

#5

Homemade…warm, with butter and honey.

It’s worth dying for.😁

#6

Definitely a naan with seasoning and butter or a nice homemade sourdough bread 😋😋

#7

My homemade Foaccia, it’s so good and I love to eat it fresh out of the oven, our kitchen is currently under repair, but I want to make bread once it’s back to normal. Also, really good English Muffin Bread, either homemade or from a bakery, toasted with butter. And cheese bread. Little tip for homemade cheese bread: Roll out your dough, sprinkle the entire thing with cheese and then roll it back up. You get these little pockets of cheese and it’s so good.

#8

baguettes bc my brother tried to kill me with one and it was epic

#9

Fairy bread lol

#10

Naan, garlic bread, onion bagels, or my mom’s homemade sourdough

#11

Rye bread and everything bagels

#12

Potato bread, it’s so thick and delicious, it makes the best sandwiches!

#13

Sheermal, croissant (is that really bread tho?), brioche.

#14

All of them. No discrimination here, folks.

#15

Breadsticks are yummy >:)

#16

Probably the bread you consume through your mouth

#17

Either tortilla or garlic bread or roti or sliced bread

#18

sourdough! toasted in butter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Louie
Louie Season 5 Episode 6 Review: “Sleepover”
3 min read
May, 15, 2015
30 Latina Moms Who Totally Didn’t Want A Dog
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nicki Minaj Says She’ll Pay Off Fans’ College Tuition If They Have Good Grades, And Here’s How People Reacted
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Russian Mother Of Two Creates Hilariously Honest Illustrations About Her Everyday Problems
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Belgian Guy Documents Ugly Houses He Sees And They’re So Bad, It’s Hilarious (30 More New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Interesting Photos From The Past That Might Change Your Perspective On Things, As Shared On “Vintage Daily” (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.