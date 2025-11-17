Hey Pandas, How Did You Get Together With Your Significant Other? (Closed)

I wanna ask my crush out, but I’m not sure how. How did you get together with your SO or boyfriend/girlfriend? Or do you have a crush and would like to ask them out?
#1
Many, many moons ago, back in the infancy of all things online, I used a hammer and chisel to create a profile on Yahoo!Personals. I literally threw everything BS you could imagine on it, as it was a dare. I hit “create” and then went on vacation.
Two weeks later, I open up Yahoo!Messenger, and I have a reply to it:
“Hey…” was sent by Hellcaste.
For some reason I still can’t explain, I actually opened that mf-er up and replied. Been together since 1999. Total BS profile helped me find my ball and chain. I was lured in by “Hey…” LOL
#2
I met him in an ultimate frisbee practice and started crushing on him really quickly. We exchanged numbers and talked for a few days before I asked him if what we had was romantic or platonic and he said he was into me. So far it’s been going really well
#3
We met at a church on Easter Sunday, and I made enough of an impression on her that she mentioned me to a family friend four years later. That friend got in contact with my parents, who talked to me, and we set up a game night that I knew was a setup and she didn’t. She wasn’t much of a flirt, so my family thought the evening was a bust, but I contacted her on Facebook that evening, and we got coffee the next day.
We married a year and a month later, have multiple children, and have our 5-year anniversary this year!
#4
Met on plenty of fish .com 11 years and counting. 5 yrs married with an amazing 8 month old and a fabulous if moody teenager he will be officially adopting later this year. Allot of people look down on dating apps but I owe them everything because I have an incredible family
#5
i completly forgot in all honest but it was a while ago and didnt really work out the best (we still friends though) so i might not be the best person to be submitting
#6
We both lost our spouses in our 30s. We both joined a young widows and widowers group (not a dating agency for widowed people.) I used to live in Warwickshire and him in co. Durham. We met at the group’s annual meeting.
#7
I do have a crush, and he did ask me out, but it’s not a good time in my life to be dating and I don’t know how to tell him without it feeling like rejection.😑
I’m sure we will work it out or one of us will move on.
Just so you know, I think you should go for it and ask your crush out. What could go wrong?
If they say no, it might be awkward, but you are right back in the same place you are right now. If they say yes, than YAY! Go party.
#8
I didn’t :”) been crushing on him for almost 9 years now.
#9
With my ex, I did the whole “do you have a crush” thing during a game of Truth or Dare, and kept dropping hints until I just told her. We ended things a few weeks ago due to unrelated causes, but we’re still good friends, so try that?
#10
World of warcraft. I really liked the sound of his voice. Together 16 years.
