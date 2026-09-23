30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

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Dogs have been our loyal companions for centuries, and few artists captured that bond as beautifully as Briton Rivière. In his paintings, dogs are rarely just part of the scene. They are loyal companions, staying close to their humans through difficult and uncertain moments.

Born in London in 1840, Rivière became one of the best-known British animal painters of the Victorian era. He painted many different subjects, but dogs appeared again and again in his work, often alongside people experiencing loneliness, hardship, or loss.

We’ve collected some of the artist’s paintings featuring dogs and their humans below. Scroll down to see these timeless scenes of loyalty and companionship.

Briton Rivière (1840–1920)

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

#1 Cupboard Love, 1881

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

What makes these paintings so touching is that Rivière didn’t need dramatic scenes to show the bond between people and their dogs. Sometimes, a dog simply sitting beside someone says everything.

In Companions in Misfortune, for example, a person and a dog appear to share the same difficult circumstances. In other works, dogs are shown waiting, watching over their owners, or offering quiet companionship. One of his most powerful paintings, Requiescat (1888), depicts a dog remaining beside its deceased owner.

More than a century later, Rivière’s paintings still capture something many dog owners will recognize. Life can change, people can come and go, and difficult moments are unavoidable, but a loyal dog simply wants to stay by your side.

#2 Watching Dog, 1875

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#3 Conscience Makes Cowards Of Us All

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#4 Tick-Tick (Or Tick-Tack), 1881

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#5 Pride Of Place, 1891

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#6 Compulsory Education, 1887

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#7 Requiescat, 1888

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#8 The Last Of The Garrison, 1875

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#9 Old Playfellows, 1883

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#10 Aggravation, 1896

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#11 A Blockade Runner, 1888

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#12 A Study In Black And White, Mrs Henrietta Riviere, Created Around 1910

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#13 An Exile Of The ’45, Painted In The 19th

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#14 Companions In Misfortune, 1883

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#15 Endymion, Also Known As “Ah! Well-A-Day, Why Should Our Young Endymion Pine Away”

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#16 1882 Oil Painting Giants At Play

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#17 Lost Or Strayed, 1905

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#18 Play Fellows, 1900

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#19 The Last Of The Crew, 1883

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#20 The Welcome, 1878

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#21 The Old Gardener, 1863

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#22 The Sheepstealer, 1884

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#23 Fidelity, 1869

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#24 Envy, Hatred And Malice (Also Known As Vying For Attention Or Girl With Dogs), 1881

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#25 Sympathy, 1878

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#26 The Portrait Of Hallam Tennyson, 2nd Baron Tennyson, 1908

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#27 Mother Hubbard, 1882

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#28 The Long Sleep, 1868

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#29 Jilted (Also Known As The Letter), 1887

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

#30 So Full Of Shapes Is Fancy, 1878

30 Paintings By Briton Rivière That Capture The Unbreakable Bond Between Dogs And Humans

Image source: Briton Rivière

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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