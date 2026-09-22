30 Charming Vintage Cat Photos That Show Felines Have Always Stolen Our Hearts, As Shared By This Page

Long before cats became some of the internet’s favorite stars, they were already stealing the spotlight in photographs. Flip through old family albums and historical archives, and it quickly becomes clear that our fascination with these animals is anything but new.
The Facebook page ‘Felines,’ whose name roughly translates from Italian as “A cat has too much spirit not to have a heart,” celebrates cats through images spanning different eras. For this collection, however, we’re taking a journey back in time, uncovering charming snapshots that capture the many ways cats have been part of our lives over the decades.
Scroll down to explore 30 vintage photographs filled with curious faces, playful moments, and plenty of feline personality.
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#1
A young girl holds her tabby cat on the stone steps of a home in Spitalfields, London, around 1902. The photograph is associated with Horace Warner’s Spitalfields Nippers series, which documented the everyday lives of children in one of London’s poorest neighborhoods at the beginning of the 20th century.
Image source: Felines
#2
American photographer Amelia Van Buren reads with a cat comfortably perched on her shoulder in this intimate portrait taken by artist Thomas Eakins around 1891. Van Buren studied under Eakins at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and later became a photographer herself.
Image source: Felines
#3
A soldier gently holds a tiny kitten amid the harsh realities of war in this touching photograph from 1959. Cats and other animals often became unexpected companions to soldiers, offering moments of comfort and normalcy while also helping control rodents around military camps.
Image source: Felines
#4
A British Civil Defence rescue worker holds a cat saved after an air raid on London during the Blitz, around 1940–1941. His helmet bears the letter “R” for Rescue, while the frightened feline in his arms offers a touching reminder that lifesaving efforts during the bombings extended to animals as well as people.
Image source: Felines
#5
American author Mark Twain poses with a cat, one of the animals he famously adored throughout his life. A devoted cat lover, Twain reportedly gave his many feline companions wonderfully unusual names and even sought out cats to keep him company while traveling away from home.
Image source: Felines
#6
American artist and dancer Rosa Rolanda Covarrubias poses with a small tabby cat in this charming photograph from the early 20th century. Born in California in 1895, Rolanda built a remarkably varied creative career as a dancer, choreographer, photographer, and painter, later becoming part of Mexico’s vibrant artistic circles.
Image source: Felines
#7
A man sits with his tabby cat comfortably stretched across his lap in this charming portrait from the 1920s. The relaxed feline seems perfectly at home, proving that cats were mastering the art of claiming their humans’ laps long before the internet existed.
Image source: Felines
#8
A young participant walks her kitten on a leash at the National Cat Club Show at London’s Crystal Palace on December 2, 1931. Captured by Fox Photos, the delightful scene proves that taking cats for a walk on a leash isn’t nearly as modern an idea as it might seem.
Image source: Felines
#9
Finnish-Swedish modernist poet Edith Södergran poses with her beloved cat Totti around 1917. Cats held a special place in Södergran’s life and writing, with Totti becoming part of the poet’s deep fascination with animals, nature, and the quiet companionship they offered.
Image source: Felines
#10
An elderly woman shares a tender moment with a dog while two cats quietly keep them company nearby. Attributed to Russian documentary photographer Emil Gataullin, the image beautifully captures the simple affection and companionship between people and animals in rural life.
Image source: Felines
#11
An elderly woman pushes a baby carriage filled with cats through the streets of Paris around 1938. Attributed to legendary photographer Brassaï, the wonderfully unusual scene captures both the character of everyday Parisian life and one woman’s unmistakable devotion to her feline companions.
Image source: Felines
#12
American author Margaret Mitchell, best known for writing Gone with the Wind, poses with a cat in this photograph from the 1920s. Born in Atlanta in 1900, Mitchell later won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for her celebrated novel.
Image source: Felines
#13
An elderly person rests on a stone street in Calabria, Italy, with a cat peacefully settled in their lap, around 1970. Photographed by renowned Italian photographer Ferdinando Scianna, the quiet scene captures the simplicity and intimacy of everyday life in southern Italy.
Image source: Felines
#14
An elderly woman feeds a group of street cats along a Parisian sidewalk in André Kertész’s Le repas des chats (“The Cats’ Meal”), photographed in the 1930s. The quiet everyday scene is a beautiful example of Kertész’s ability to find warmth and humanity in ordinary moments of city life.
Image source: Felines
#15
A tabby-and-white cat poses calmly for photographer Jessie Tarbox Beals sometime between 1903 and 1928. Now preserved in Harvard University’s Schlesinger Library, the portrait is a charming reminder that cats were captivating photographers long before they became stars of our social media feeds.
Image source: Felines
#16
A woman cradles an impressively fluffy cat in this charming vintage photograph from the mid-20th century. Though little is known about the people or story behind the image, the cat’s perfectly relaxed pose suggests that being spoiled by humans is certainly nothing new.
Image source: Felines
#17
American author Mark Twain holds a small cat at Tuxedo Park, New York, in 1907. A famously devoted cat lover, Twain shared his home with numerous felines over the years and gave many of them wonderfully memorable names, including Satan, Beelzebub, and Bambino.
Image source: Felines
#18
Mrs. Frederick H. Fleitman of New York poses with five of her prize-winning Siamese cats in Paris on March 13, 1930. The elegant felines had taken first place at an international cat show in the French capital, making this impressive group portrait a fitting celebration of their success.
Image source: Felines
#19
Katherine Gertrude Dobbie, born in 1894, poses with a kitten in this charming studio portrait from the late 19th or early 20th century. Formal portraits featuring children alongside their beloved pets were a popular tradition during the Victorian and Edwardian eras.
Image source: Felines
#20
A woman feeds a group of stray cats near the Pantheon in Rome, around 1950. Women who traditionally care for the city’s street cats are known in Italian as gattare, and scenes like this reflect a long-standing bond between Rome and its feline residents.
Image source: Felines
#21
A young woman poses with two cats in this charming Victorian-era studio portrait from the 1890s. While one tabby rests comfortably in her lap, another sits proudly on the table beside her—a sweet reminder that including beloved pets in photographs is hardly a modern tradition.
Image source: Felines
#22
At 75, Dipa Thapa bends down to feed one of her cats at the Pashupati shelter in Nepal. The simple black-and-white photograph captures a quiet act of care, showing how companionship and affection for animals can remain an important part of life at any age.
Image source: Felines
#23
Rome’s cats and the women who cared for them, known as gattare, had already become part of the city’s character by the 1950s. Among the most famous cat lovers was legendary Italian actress Anna Magnani, who was known for feeding and caring for Rome’s stray cats.
Image source: Felines
#24
A British rescue worker holds a cat pulled from the rubble on Judd Street in London on February 13, 1945. Taken during the final months of World War II in Europe, the photograph captures a small moment of compassion amid the devastation left by a German V-bomb attack.
Image source: Felines
#25
New York traffic comes to a halt for one very determined mother cat on July 29, 1925. A police officer stopped cars on Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan as Blackie carried her kittens safely across the road one by one, captured in this memorable photograph by New York Daily News photographer Harry Warnecke.
Image source: Felines
#26
Titled Chums, this charming 1897 photograph by E. Lee Ferguson captures a smiling young person cuddling a tabby cat against their shoulder. More than a century later, the affectionate pose feels remarkably familiar to anyone who has ever tried to take a picture with a beloved cat.
Image source: Felines
#27
A young woman holds her beloved cat in wartime Britain on April 11, 1942. Photographed by Haywood Magee for Picture Post, the tender scene captures a quiet moment of affection and normalcy amid the uncertainty of World War II.
Image source: Felines
#28
Freda Stirling poses with a black cat resting comfortably in her lap in Swindon, England, around 1918. The quiet portrait captures a wonderfully familiar kind of companionship, preserved in a photograph more than a century old.
Image source: Felines
#29
A beautiful photograph from around 1900 captures a peaceful moment of affection between a person and their animal companion. With little known about the story behind the image, its message remains wonderfully clear more than a century later: the love people share with animals is timeless.
Image source: Felines
#30
A smiling young woman embraces her tabby cat on a balcony in this charming photograph from the 1930s. Though little is known about the people or place behind the image, the affection between the two needs no explanation, even nearly a century later.
Image source: Felines
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