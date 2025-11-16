“I Don’t Even Know If It Looks All Good”: Tenant Refuses To Sign Inspection Form In The Blind, Is Told That She Wouldn’t Get The Keys Otherwise

Without a doubt, somewhere there is an ideal world where rainbow ponies live, honest politicians rule, and there are also representatives of management companies who never lie to potential tenants about apartments that are rented out.
But our world, alas, is not ideal, so landlords often try to deceive the tenants. Those, of course, are indignant, trying to achieve justice. Sometimes they get it, sometimes they don’t, and lately, they often take it to social media to complain online and warn other people not to repeat their own mistakes.
These tenants certainly include TikToker Jill (@killjill___), who recently recorded a video complaining about the inappropriate behavior of the management company’s representatives. The video went viral with over 328.5K views, so the social effect is likely to prompt the landlord to reconsider.
The Original Poster was going to rent an apartment using the online form
So, Jill was going to rent an apartment using an online service. She chose the one she liked, filled out the registration form, and was ready to pick up the keys – but there was one problem. The fact is that the management company employees got in touch with her and asked her to sign the inspection form first.
Jill was told to sign the inspection form in the blind though she hadn’t yet seen the unit
The woman was surprised because, according to all the rules, the inspection form is signed after the tenant has inspected the apartment, and she has not even seen it yet. The landlord said it was company policy, and after Jill moved in, they would send her a hard copy of the form.
In response to Jill’s quite logical outrage, they objected that otherwise, she would not be able to get the keys to the apartment, and the company does this with all new tenants. As a result, the woman decided to record a video to share her thoughts online.
Jill already had some bad experiences interacting with landlords in the blind
The fact is that Jill was not in fact indignant – after all, this is not the first time she has faced deceit from a landlord. Earlier, when she was choosing one of her previous rental apartments, building managers even sent her a video review. The woman liked the video, and she signed a contract.
When she arrived at the apartment with her things, it turned out that everything was not as good in reality as in the promo video. For instance, the floors were not the best quality, and there was just a big hole instead of a microwave oven. When Jill went to the leasing office, she was told that some apartments come with no microwave at all.
The woman, of course, was indignant and demanded they buy a microwave for her, but the employees objected that since she had already signed the inspection form, this meant that she completely agreed with the state of the unit, which was the way it was when she arrived for the first time.
Commenters massively supported Jill, warning against signing any documents in advance
People in the comments certainly supported the OP, telling many similar stories from their own experiences with dishonest landlords. Moreover, as some commenters note, before leaving the apartment, you can be blamed for all the damage that was in the unit earlier.
However, one of the commenters, posing as the assistant manager of the lease company, stated that Jill received the keys at the same time as the inspection form, after which she was given 72 hours to bring it back. In any case, as we can see, the video had its effect, and the company took certain steps to resolve the conflict.
We’re sure Jill’s situation will finally be fine, but for now, we’re just looking forward to your comments or similar narratives, so feel free to write whatever you think.
