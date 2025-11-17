Someone Asked “What Is Far More Rare Than People Realize?”, And 30 People Delivered

Human perception is a tricky thing. It’s perception that allows us to see patterns, fill in gaps and interpret things. Yet, it’s the same mechanism that sets our perception into a specific way of perceiving it. So, we can in a sense be tricked into believing something is X, when in reality, it’s Y.
The same applies to a topic AskRedditors were recently discussing, and that is What is far more rare than people realize? Folks recall statistical, temporal and other convictions that aren’t entirely or at all that true. And it’s perception and assumption that has led us to believe otherwise.
Scroll down, take a gander at what folks had to say and why not join the conversation!
More Info: Reddit
#1
Critical thinking skills.
Image source: hstarbird11, Ariel Paredes
#2
Good, honest friends who don’t have ulterior motives. The ones that genuinely enjoy your company and friendship. Hold onto them!!!
Image source: ZealousidealWealth88, mododeolhar
#3
We have a male tortoiseshell cat. Cat people tend to know they’re quite rare but others probably don’t.
Image source: Tacoma__Crow, Huy Phan
#4
Absolute silence and being in a place where no man made light exists.
Image source: whiskey_formymen, James Wheeler
#5
Trees.
We’re the only planet that we know that has them.
Thus making them rarer than diamonds in the universe.
Image source: Agitated_Lychee_8133, James Wheeler
#6
Man to man compliments I remember about my 7th grade year. It was probably 1994. Me and my friends started telling each other we love you man. Being good friends with a other dude and telling them you love them. That is more rare then anything. We got obnoxious. We just kept telling each other bro I love you. No bro I love you more. No bro your the f*****g man more then me. It was so silly, but still today I think about it and smile. I still miss and love my boys. I try to compliment men and tell them they are killing it s much as I can. Any compliment is amazing. I usually do some dumb s**t like. Damn bro your killing it.
Image source: StIdes-and-a-swisher, LinkedIn Sales Navigator
#7
Clean water.
My son and I have been discussing this lately. He is a chemical engineer and works exclusively with water. Many of the studies he has been published on also have to do with clean water and forever chemicals. Water is a huge issue that is becoming bigger everyday and normal people are forgetting about it.
Flint Michigan is in year 9!
Image source: No-Fishing5325, Lisa Fotios
#8
People who have the patience and desire to accommodate the needs of the disabled.
Ask me how I know. :(
Image source: Schwarzes__Loch, Ivan Samkov
#9
Northern lights.
The amount of people I’ve heard say:
“We’ve come all this way, what time do they come on?” Is staggering.
Image source: The_Town_of_Canada, stein egil liland
#10
Green eyes make up just two percent of the global population.
Image source: New-Tomorrow-4309, Jan Krnc
#11
Common sense.
Image source: Kleenliven, Jopwell
#12
Deaths from nuclear power.
Pollution from coal power kills more people *every day* than nuclear power has in its entire history.
Image source: fractiousrhubarb, Pixabay
#13
An honest politician.
Image source: rebeccaparker2000, Andrea Piacquadio
#14
Solid brown fur cats, apparently it’s some kind of recessive gene in them.
Image source: TheJadedSF, Pixabay
#15
Humility and an understanding that we’re sometimes the victim and sometimes the perpetrator. No one is ever just one or the other.
Image source: Fitandfriendlydude, Ben White
#16
Affordable housing.
Image source: PMmeYourCattleDog, Oleksandr P
#17
People who remain friends with you once you leave school.
Image source: GrockleKaug, Elina Fairytale
#18
Empathy. When people want to and are able to understand the experience of another human being, without projection of own ideas and experiences onto others.
Image source: FoxMeetsDear, Rafael Barros
#19
Kids getting kidnapped by random strangers in public. My parents always acted like every adult on the street was a potential abductor and that child kidnapping was rampant, but I never knew anyone who actually got kidnapped and the statistics really don’t back up their level of anxiety. I’m in my mid-twenties now, and they still act like I’m gonna get attacked by some rando on the street at any moment. Based on personal experience and statistical evidence, I am much more afraid of violence from those I am close to than I am of strangers.
Image source: HarlowLeChat, cottonbro studio
#20
Bit of peace and freaking quiet.
Image source: Winoforevr1, Anna Shvets
#21
People giving out [illegal substances] with Halloween candy.
Image source: Cassarole08, Kristina Paukshtite
#22
People in genuinely happy, healthy, well adjusted relationships.
Image source: PhillipTopical, Josh Willink
#23
The time that you have with your close ones before it passes away.
Image source: Dapper_Candidate_642, Andrea Piacquadio
#24
Helium.
Image source: _hootyowlscissors, Michaela Pereckas
#25
Serial killers.
Image source: quietkodiac, Netflix
#26
A stable, loving, peaceful domestic life.
Image source: reginapinsley, Monstera Production
#27
Self-awareness.
Image source: nightbadger1
#28
Blimps. I live in northeast Ohio near the Goodyear hangar. We see them all the time. I had to pull up a list, that northeast Ohio has 3 out of 4 operating Goodyear blimps named Wingfoot 1 2 and 3; Only maybe 12 are operating anywhere in the world, with a total of 25 existing at all. But we see them all the time at Wingfoot lake disc golf course. Edit: Helium filled semi-rigid airships.
Image source: Worried_Place_917, Peter Zulauf
#29
Having loving and supportive parents and a good home life growing up.
I think this Stereotype is pushed a lot by Hollywood and TV, because writers tend to be people who’s creativity was nurtured by their supportive parents and they write what they know.
It’s why almost every family on TV lives in a picturesque suburbia, maybe with a pool, two loving parents and a comfortable life.
Image source: IAmTheBornReborn, Agung Pandit Wiguna
#30
The percentage of people with eating disorders that are underweight (5% of suffers).
Image source: Planegirlie, Elena Leya
Follow Us