30 Interesting Facts About The World Masterfully Crafted Into Visual Infographics

Most of us have a general idea of how we learn best. Some might retain information better by listening or taking notes, while others may prefer being hands-on with the topic or looking at tables and diagrams. When it comes down to it, there’s no one size fits all.
Today, visual learners are in luck because we’re looking at a subreddit called “Infographics,” a collection of data visualizations in various forms, like bar charts and heat maps. Full of colors and creative imagery, they’re both educational and fun. Scroll down to find the best ones that might change the way you see the world.
#1 Evolution Of The Alphabet
Image source: Heath-Relecovo
#2 The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country
Image source: jpc4stro
#3 Measure System In The United States And In The Rest Of The World
Image source: rdfporcazzo
#4 Best Kind Of Street Lamps
Image source: FluxCrave
#5 The Deadliest Hunters On Land (Based On Successful Kill Percentage)
Image source: jpc4stro
#6 The Current Us Healthcare System vs. A Single Payer System
Image source: Dre_wj
#7 15 Famous Cats In The History Of Mankind
Image source: Murmeo
#8 We Live In A World Of
Image source: robustfireweed
#9 Life From Single Cell To Naked Ape
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Everything Owned By Nestle
Image source: wrestlebuffet
#11 Guide To Different Types Of Forks
Image source: _Mr_Serious
#12 The Best Company Name Changes
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#13 Batmobile, From 1966 To 2016
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#14 Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#15 History Of Rising Temperature
Image source: nkj94
#16 Something To Consider Before Enrolling
Image source: ExNihiloAdInfinitum
#17 Top 20 Major Companies In The Us With Worst Employee Retention
Image source: redeggplant01
#18 The Highest-Grossing Biopics Of All Time
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#19 The Most Popular Car Colors In The Us
Image source: jpc4stro
#20 The Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2023
Image source: jpc4stro
#21 Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi Revenue [oc]
Image source: carbon_finance
#22 The World’s Top 10 Electronics Exporters
Image source: jpc4stro
#23 World Economy
Image source: Client-Klutzy
#24 Popular Names That Died Off On The Us
Image source: jpc4stro
#25 Evolution Of Helmet Design
Image source: GeneticVariant
#26 The World’s 15 Most Popular Cocktails
Image source: jpc4stro
#27 The Busiest Airports In 2023
Image source: jpc4stro
#28 Cities With The Most Millionaires In The World
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#29 The Best-Selling Mobile Phones Of All Time
Image source: giuliomagnifico
#30 Spotify Still Can’t Make Money
Image source: carbon_finance
