Valerie Bertinelli Says She Feels “Deformed” In Raw, Emotional Body Confession

Valeria Bertinelli has shared the details about serious complications she faced following breast implant procedures while discussing her memoir, Getting N*ked.
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 24, the actress described the physical changes, explaining how infections and repeated operations affected her body.
Her candid remarks quickly gained traction online, where reactions remain divided.
Valerie Bertinelli got candid about her body after multiple breast surgeries
Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
During the conversation with Barrymore, Bertinelli opened up about her memoir, revealing the consequences of the four surgeries she underwent in 2024.
“I mean, if you read the book, you’ll know that my b*obs are deformed,” she said.
“I talk very extensively and graphically about how deformed they are. I had four surgeries in 2024. But Drew is like, ‘How bad can it be?’ I’m like, ‘Really?’”
Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Image credits: RockyD41765
Image credits: hollyjo17724829
She then imitated opening her blouse and said that Barrymore admitted, “Oh yeah, that’s bad.”
Despite the seriousness of the situation, Bertinelli tried to approach it with humor.
“My b*obs s*ck, but I’m not dating, so it doesn’t matter,” she joked during the interview.
Bertinelli’s relationship with her body dates back decades, which led to “deformed” complications
Image credits: The 92nd Street Y, New York
In her memoir, Bertinelli explained that her relationship with her body dates back decades. She had breast implants done in the 1980s because she was unhappy with her naturally small chest, though she later admitted she felt embarrassed about the decision and tried to hide the results.
Years later, after a fall down the stairs caused one implant to rupture, she underwent surgery to remove and replace them.
Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Image credits: artystorms64098
Image credits: CindyLe48571408
However, after the procedure, she began experiencing swelling, discoloration, and a high fever. “By nighttime, I was running a fever,” she recalled, which eventually reached 104 degrees.
Doctors later discovered a severe infection.
Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
During emergency surgery, the implant and surrounding tissue were removed.
The 65-year-old described the aftermath in stark terms, saying her breast “started to cave in on itself” and became a “crater,” comparing the experience to something out of a “horror movie,” she told People.
Following the infection, Bertinelli continued to experience complications, which led to additional surgeries
Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images
Image credits: TheKingCorcoran
Image credits: Rules_Glitter
The complications didn’t end there. The One Day At A Time star underwent additional surgeries over the following months, including another implant procedure and attempts to restore damaged tissue.
Even after multiple operations, she revealed that the results are uneven.
“They are now two completely different sizes,” she wrote, adding that one side remains “sad and misshapen.” She also shared that she might have to undergo another surgery to correct it.
Reflecting on the experience, she admitted, “In all seriousness, I’m lucky to have survived,” calling the infection one of the most frightening moments of her life.
Betinelli’s candid comments about her body sparked divided reactions from fans
Image credits: wolfiesmom
Bertinelli’s candid comments quickly sparked reactions online. Some people felt her words were too harsh toward herself.
“Deformed??? What an awful thing to say about one’s body as it naturally ages!” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s naturally pretty… getting older is a privilege.”
Others focused on the broader message, saying, “We all get old, and that shouldn’t be laughed at.”
At the same time, some comments were more critical, with one user writing, “A choice she made for money and fame,” while another said, “She is having a crisis.”
Still, others questioned whether such personal details needed to be shared publicly. “Really, some things we just don’t need to know,” one comment read.
Despite the criticism, Bertinelli has continued to speak openly about her journey toward self-acceptance.
“After a lifetime of always thinking I needed to fix something about myself, this last go-round has been a doozie,” she added.
“Why do millions of strangers need to know?” asked one netizen
Image credits: TheHooterBear
Image credits: Davidsong2025
Image credits: Rustysballs69
Image credits: jfled257
Image credits: VPBrennan62
Image credits: TheNomadicKing
Image credits: SweetCa40472719
Image credits: King_George72
Image credits: SuperDegen
Image credits: quakklife
Image credits: RedfishTrish
Image credits: sosaysqueenieb
Follow Us