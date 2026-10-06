“Americans Are So Cold”: Second Lady Usha Vance’s Vulnerable Moment Sparks Backlash As Viewers Notice Odd Detail

Second Lady Usha Vance had a terrifying split-second stumble while carrying her newborn son, but viewers quickly focused on something else in the viral footage.
The moment unfolded at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, October 5, as Usha arrived with her 9-week-old baby, Alec Neel Vance.
As the clip spread online, certain details sparked a heated debate over military protocol, basic human instinct, and whether someone should have stepped in when a mother appeared to be in danger while carrying a newborn.
“Americans are so cold. Not even a helping hand for the baby. Shame!” one viewer wrote.
Second Lady Usha Vance nearly fell while stepping off Marine Two with her 9-week-old newborn
The frightening moment happened as Usha and her family were preparing to leave Joint Base Andrews for Alaska.
Video footage captured the Second Lady making her way down the Marine Two helicopter stairs with Alec secured against her chest.
Near the bottom, she appeared to misjudge a step and briefly lost her balance.
Usha immediately reached for the railing, preventing a fall.
She remained upright and continued down the stairs before checking on her baby.
The moment was particularly alarming because Alec was only nine weeks old.
The infant was securely strapped into a front carrier, meaning Usha’s quick recovery also prevented what could have been a much more serious accident.
Vice President JD Vance walked behind her carrying their four-year-old daughter, Mirabel.
He appeared not to notice the stumble as it happened and joined Usha at the bottom of the stairs.
Viewers expressed disbelief and anger that uniformed service members on the tarmac did not appear to help Usha
As the footage circulated, viewers were baffled that the uniformed personnel visible near the helicopter appeared to remain in place while Usha struggled to regain her balance.
“This is a prototypical representation of male behavior. Showing ‘respect’ by saluting but not helping her with her wellbeing. Performative support over true support,” one person wrote.
Another viewer argued, “Protocols matter but if they stop you from catching a woman about to fall while she’s holding her baby, then the rules are a total waste. Discipline doesn’t mean standing frozen when an infant is at risk.”
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One comment read, “They are soldiers, but they are men first. Discipline is one thing…being a gentleman towards a woman & her infant child in a moment of danger is just as important. If she actually did fall on her face… it would have been a global embarrassment on them.”
Another person wrote, “These are the same people who will moan and cry about how men are protectors of women.”
The backlash quickly turned into a “bad parenting” debate over Usha and JD Vance’s decision to travel with their newborn
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“It is criminal no one was helping her out while wearing a baby. I don’t care who does what job the fact that no one was there to help is ridiculous.”
Reportedly, the service members were following formal military customs that require them to remain at attention during an official arrival or departure.
When the president, vice president, or their spouse arrives at or departs from an aircraft, stationed personnel may be required to remain in position and render the appropriate formal salute.
Military protocol generally limits when service members can break from their assigned positions, although immediate action may be required in the event of a genuine emergency.
While many viewers focused on the military personnel standing on the tarmac, others criticized Usha herself for attempting the descent while carrying a newborn and a large bag.
“She should be more careful, especially with a baby in her arms,” one person wrote.
Another comment was harsher: “Sh*tty parents to be traveling with such a young child… She almost fell out of the helicopter carrying it. Sad for the child.”
Others expressed, “Her husband should have stepped out first and offered his hand.”
The Vances were traveling to Alaska as JD prepared to headline a Republican National Committee rally supporting Republican Senator Dan Sullivan ahead of the midterm elections.
The couple brought their son, Alec Neel Vance, along because the trip was a family celebration of Usha’s visit to her 50th and final U.S. state
But the trip also had a personal significance for Usha because Alaska was the final U.S. state she needed to visit to complete her goal of seeing all 50 states.
Before the family left Joint Base Andrews, JD even joked about bringing a newborn along for the long journey.
“This is Usha’s 50th state,” he said, explaining why they were bringing their nine-week-old baby on the 7.5-hour trip to Alaska.
He added, “So if I give a speech tonight and I look haggard and stressed out, that’s exactly why.”
Alec was born on July 19 this year and is the fourth child of Usha and JD Vance.
He joined siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.
His birth was also notable because he became the first child born to a sitting U.S. vice president in more than 150 years.
“So what are they there for? If they can’t help the lady?… So these people are ornaments. What nonsense,” fumed one critic
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