30 Times People Had Such Terrible Group Project Members, They Decided To Shame The Jerks Online

If you’ve ever worked on a group project, you know how frustrating it is when someone isn’t contributing as much as they should. If not, chances are, you’re the slacker.

However, there’s a subreddit where you can publicly shame these people and get at least some retribution.

Whether you need to vent because your partner can’t get anything right or they haven’t even responded to your messages, it’s the place to blow off steam.

Of course, you can also scroll through the sub just out of curiosity. Like you’re doing anthropological research on how infuriating and downright useless some folks can be. Spoiler: a lot.

#1

Image source: 7eandra

#2

Image source: S0C10pathy

#3

Image source: Pinkonion473

#4

Image source: JoemWasTaken

#5

Image source: CheekyBeverage

#6

Image source: reddit

#7

Image source: theal_mighty_spek

#8

Image source: virtuallyluci

#9

Image source: jaquez_dani

#10

Image source: 50FirstTates

#11

Image source: abouttodivein

#12

Image source: Gerog10

#13

Image source: alexthelady

#14

Image source: -accro

#15

Image source: irdnaahishm

#16

Image source: tamiraisredditing

#17

Image source: niohdaily

#18

Image source: drongopizza

#19

This is for a Master’s course

Image source: askwhy423

#20

Image source: DarthBiggustheCam

#21

Image source: decentbirthday

#22

Image source: reddit

#23

My uni lets us peer-review team members after a project (which affects grades)…

Image source: PutinProtoge

#24

Image source: DarthBiggustheCam

#25

On a group project (9 slides and 25 guided questions that I had to do on my own)

Image source: HippieDingo

#26

Image source: _The10thMuse_

#27

Image source: E8Silicon

#28

Image source: packer4life12

#29

Image source: KungFuher

#30

Our project is due Tuesday and she canceled on our group meeting 1 hour before

Image source: aliengarbage

